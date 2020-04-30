Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Camille Robinson-Regis, says she’s confident the food support system is working efficiently to provide citizens in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking with the Express yesterday via telephone, she said: “The way that the food support system operates is that support is to be given immediately to persons in need.
“The Disaster Management Unit at the regional corporations are responsible for delivering the hampers. They deliver it almost immediately.
“In fact, we had a situation with a number of persons, where if they did not get through, they were called back and the hampers delivered.”
The Express spoke with several customer service representatives (CSRs) who man the food emergency hotlines, who said food support usually takes two to three days.
One CSR said: “From the moment they call us to when they actually receive the hampers, that can take up to three days. We usually tell them 24 to 48 hours, but you know how things can happen.”
People have also been complaining that they are not even getting in touch with anyone at the ministry when they call the hotline numbers.
The ministry initially issued ten hotline numbers to provide the public with food support assistance.
When the Express contacted all ten numbers yesterday, seven CSRs answered.
One CSR said: “Many people are calling, so maybe that’s why persons aren’t getting through.
“I got 44 calls for the day already, but we call back our missed calls.”
Two other CSRs said they had received over 30 calls for the day. As a result, the CSRs said the ministry has added four additional contact numbers for the public.
One of the CSRs explained the ministry’s system allows for them to check whether or not someone already received a grant.
He said when people call the hotline and provide their information, it is linked to all the other grants so that no one would be given more than is approved.
Robinson-Regis also explained: “Initially there were hand-held numbers for the public. Now we have mobile numbers which provide 24-hour assistance.”
She said 100 hampers each were given to the 14 regional corporations to be delivered.
Food baskets
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has also partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries for another initiative to assist persons in immediate need of food support during the stay-at-home period.
According to a news release issued yesterday, the ministry said over a three-month period beginning this month, 30,000 local food baskets will be distributed across the country.
Recipients will be given a $250 supermarket voucher and a box of locally grown fresh fruit, vegetables and chicken.
The food box will be supplied by Namdevco Farmers Market and sourced from farmers across the country.
Persons receiving the food baskets and supermarket vouchers will be drawn from those persons who are unable to access the social support grants, as well as those households with children under the school feeding programme who were unable to access food cards from their Member of Parliament.
Here are the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services’ food support hotline numbers:
488-8920
488-9044
488-9187
488-8975
488-9245
488-9261
488-9316
488-9326
488-9038
488-9304
489-4873
489-4897
489-4877
489-4856