When the heavy rainfall began yesterday, residents of Penal/Debe prepared for the rising watercourses to spill into the streets and then into their homes.
It is a familiar occurrence, experienced by generations of families living in the low lying communities.
Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, Dr Allen Sammy, said several streets were flooded leaving families marooned in their homes. He said Suchit Trace, Tulsa Trace and Teemul Trace were impassable. “A few homes were flooded and two people had to be evacuated to higher ground at one time. The water is now receding and we are looking at an easier night for residents,” he said.
Sammy said farmers suffered major losses with crops being washed away by floodwaters.
“But these are not unusual scenes in this area. And we need the authorities to consider us and take heed of our situation,” he said.
Sammy believes there is a solution to the annual flooding but there needs to be an integrated approach, where residents are encouraged to respect and cherish their environment through public education, laws and strict policing by agencies charged with the protection of the national heritage.
He recalled the Keep Charlie Away campaign many years ago which was effective in teaching children the importance of throwing their garbage in bins, instead of polluting watercourses, a main contributor to flooding.
Sammy suggested that committees guided by relevant arms of the State, councillors and non-governmental organisations be allowed to conduct a comprehensive environmental audit. “The Central Statistical Office has identified 524 communities in Trinidad and 69 in Tobago. That’s a captive audience of 593 groups which will be the concerned citizens conducting the audit of their own space, which they have likely been living in all of their lives,” he said.
Give legislation teeth
Sammy said a national watercourse de-silting campaign, was urgently needed with local contractors joining in the effort to cease flooding. In 1987, he said when a similar action was taken flooding had not existed for two years.
“Utilise the idle equipment nationally, with negotiated per unit cost agreements by all participating contractors, including terms of payments staggered over a reasonable period of time,” he said.
A re-vegetation programme of hillsides to include all of the upper and middle reaches of water courses should be considered, he added. “There is already a 300 feet contour limit in law for new structures but hillside clearing for agriculture is often abused. The programme has to include the Central and Southern Ranges and Tobago. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, with assistance from certain NGOs, can advise on appropriate planting material, which must include mixed fruit trees and shrubbery and the reintroduction of disappearing plant species,” he said.
Sammy said the construction of water detention catchments of various shapes, sizes and types to suit the environment in the area can prevent flooding.
“In the Princes Town to Penal Oropouche Drainage basin, several of these at appropriate points can store millions of gallons of run-off and slowly release into the courses when tides are low in the Gulf of Paria. With suitable floodgates in each pond, water can be stored for dry season use such as irrigation and leisure activities, which have the potential to be income earners for the community, when tastefully landscaped and managed,” he said.
Sammy said it was time to give “teeth to legislation” to prevent lawbreakers from building on the banks of major and minor watercourses, backfilling for erection of buildings including commercial structures, for agriculture, for irrigation, for private roads, creating private park spaces and other acts against nature.
And an intense environmental education campaign was crucial, he said, suggesting: “Start with pre-schoolers and expand primary school social studies to include imaginative modules on protecting our environmental heritage.”