A number of Trinidad and Tobago nationals stranded in Canada may find it even more difficult to get home even if they are granted travel exemptions as the Canadian government yesterday suspended all flights to the Caribbean for three months due to Covid-19.
Many of the nationals travelled last June to work on seasonal farms in various Canadian counties, others were dual citizens and some simply got caught by the closure of T&T’s borders against Covid-19 on March 22, 2020.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday announced a new agreement with airlines to suspend travel to the Caribbean and Mexico due to the pandemic, the BBC reported.
Canada’s main airlines, including Air Canada and WestJet “will end service immediately and organise return travel for those currently abroad”, the story said.
The Canadian government will also mandate new testing and three-day quarantine periods upon arrival in Canada.
The decision was made amid reports of many Canadians travelling internationally this winter.
“New variants of Covid-19 pose a real challenge to Canada,” the BBC quoted Trudeau as saying yesterday. “That’s why we need to take extra measures.”
He announced that Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat have all agreed to suspend their flights to so-called “sun destinations” until April 30.
All visitors into Canada must take a mandatory Covid-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test on arrival at the airport—in addition to the pre-boarding test that is already required—and must stay at Canadian government-approved hotels at their own cost for up to three days while awaiting results.
Trudeau has said it could cost travellers more than Can$2,000 (US$1,560) for the hotel stay, and those who test negative can complete the remainder of their two-week quarantine period at home, the BBC report said.
“Those with positive tests will be immediately required to quarantine in designated government facilities to make sure they’re not carrying variants of potential concern,” Trudeau said.
The measure is intended to discourage all unnecessary and vacation travel, not just to Mexico and the Caribbean.
“With the challenges we currently face with Covid-19, both here at home and abroad, we all agree that now is just not the time to be flying,” Trudeau said in his weekly news conference. “By putting in place these tough measures now, we can look forward to a better time when we can all plan those vacations.”
Canada has documented over 772,000 infections and has seen nearly 20,000 deaths since the pandemic began.
Relieved to be home
Last Friday, more than 100 Trinidadian farm workers returned home after their work schedules had ended in Canada three months ago.
One worker last evening told the Express that others had chosen to stay on as they had hoped to return to T&T since last August or September, with a view to returning to Canada for the next seasonal harvest.
“Many of the workers who are still there have chosen to do so because they would have lost a lot of income and are hoping for the chance to make it back,” the worker said.
For those who made it home last week and have now left their seven-day quarantine at a State facility, home couldn’t be sweeter.
“It was an unbelievable feeling, being able to walk into your home after so long,” the man said. “It was strange but overwhelming. We are just glad to be home and are very sorry to hear that others may not be so fortunate. We are relieved for ourselves, but hopefully, this situation will begin to change for the better soon.”
Up to last December, National Security Minister Stuart Young said the Government was working on bringing the farm workers home via national carrier Caribbean Airlines (CAL).
Radhikar Ramoutar, an elderly Trinidadian woman who has announced an intention to sue the Government, has also been trapped in Canada for almost a year.
National Security Minister Stuart Young said on Wednesday she never applied for an exemption to return to Trinidad.
Regardless, Young said he had instructed that an exemption be granted to her.