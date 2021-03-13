Is the Candlelight Movement the birth of a political party?
Not so, say the three men behind the movement which was ignited by the murder of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt—Inshan Ishmael, Phillip Alexander and Ian Alleyne.
Though they are dubbed the nation’s “Avengers”, the trio told the Express they are no superheroes and they have no political ambition. Their goal is to instead use people power to pressure those in authority to fix the ills plaguing the country.
The Candlelight Movement has become the platform the three are using to bring people together. Andrea’s father, Randolph Bharatt, has become a familiar face at the movement’s vigils, as well as other people whose relatives have been victims of crime such as Candace Riley, mother of murdered 18-year-old Ashanti Riley.
The movement has spawned a petition which is being circulated nationwide, calling for:
1. Decriminalisation of non-lethal weapons for women including, but not limited to, Tasers and pepper spray.
2. Fast-tracking system to obtain Firearm User’s Licences for women.
3. Registration and regulation of “PH” taxis to create a system that safeguards the travelling public.
4. Implementation of a system of control for the issuing of official motor vehicle licence plates.
5. A Commission of Enquiry into the Criminal Justice System.
Ishmael: “We can’t
take it no more”
The Sunday Express spoke to Ishmael, Alleyne and Alexander last week.
Ishmael, 52, who owns the Islamic Broadcast Network and hosts the show Breaking Barriers, made it clear the movement is not political and the moment it becomes that, he is “out”.
He noted he had said he would contest the St Augustine seat independently in the 2020 general election, but decided not to.
He said he retired at the age of 50, so most of his time is spent on charitable projects and with his wife.
“The goal of this is to bring people together for a better Trinidad and Tobago and, yes, all of us understand the seriousness and the impact of the situation we are in. One of the things of concern to us is that not only the women of Trinidad and Tobago are dying, men are being gunned down.
“I saw a video this morning where someone who died, they dug up his grave and burnt his casket, so this is the madness we are living in. Andrea’s death was the last straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said in a telephone interview.
Ishmael said there are many issues that need to be addressed.
He said when he and others paid for a private autopsy for Bharatt, they did so because they felt something was wrong.
He said it is also wrong to see someone get $20,000 bail for guns and ammunition.
“Where do we go when everything is falling apart? I have three children and I want a better Trinidad and Tobago. So therefore this is a pressure group. We are going to use our collective influences and try to make a better country. Really and truly, we cannot get any worse where we are right now,” he said.
Ishmael said he went to a Linda’s Bakery branch and saw two children outside selling masks to buy two devices, and immediately organised to gift them the needed devices.
“The mistake I made was to give my number in the video, and you will not believe the amount of messages that I’ve been getting from people. People have been sending me photos of their homes falling apart and the conditions under which their children live... we plan to change what is happening, and the politicians, we don’t want them close to us,” he said.
“The most positive thing out of this is that it is re-awakening the hearts of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. It is letting them understand that we have a common goal to save this country,” he said.
Ishmael said the people hold the power.
“People are being killed, the blood of our women is fertilising the land, we can’t take it no more. I’m appealing to Trinidad and Tobago, it costs you nothing to be a part of this, it cost you nothing to come out and be with us when we are standing up. It’s easy for me to be at home and lock up, but I’m standing for my children, and the children and people of Trinidad and Tobago. For me, this is about making a difference,” he said.
Ishmael said he made the call for Alleyne and Alexander to work together.
“I will crawl on my knees if I have to, to try and help because I have seen so many people that I love and cherish pass away,” he said.
Alleyne: “I’m about change”
Crime Watch host Alleyne said there are many issues affecting people in this country.
He said Bharatt’s death was a platform that acted like a catalyst to bring people together to highlight issues.
Alleyne said people are coming out in their numbers, not only because of injustice but because they are unhappy and suffering.
“We need to do more. This is an administration where it takes a lot to get their attention and I don’t think we have reached that level yet, we have to do more,” he said.
Alleyne said not enough is being done to protect children and women.
He noted a case of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway, an American who went missing during a high school graduation trip to Aruba, and it sparked an international frenzy with hundreds of volunteers, Aruban investigators, the FBI, and Dutch soldiers united in their efforts to find the missing girl.
However, Holloway was never found and is currently presumed to be dead.
Alleyne said when people go missing in T&T, there isn’t this level of investigation.
He lamented that the criminal justice system has issues, noting that since 2012 the suspect in Bharatt’s murder, Joel Balcon, attacked and raped girls and was allowed out on bail.
Alleyne said there are simple solutions to fix issues, “but in this country everybody wants to make money; is a racket thing”.
He questioned what is stopping people who have taxis to just paint it yellow—similar to what is done in New York, and register all of them and link them to GPS.
“You think them New York cab drivers could try anything? Them will go to jail and rot for 100 years,” he said.
Alleyne said he will use his voice to demand change.
“I’m not an avenger, I’m a Trinbagonian who cares for this country. There are people children who, up to this day, cannot be found. I’m about change and helping people,” he said.
He noted there are people who depend on public transport, and nothing is being done to protect this community.
“I’m so disappointed with politicians. Everybody reach up there and forget the people. I don’t want to be affiliated with no party who do not put the people first. I fed up of corruption and people just suffering,” he said.
Noting former parliamentarian Stephen Cadiz held the big Death March against crime in 2005, he said crime remains a pressing issue years later, and Cadiz is in the political wilderness.
“I don’t want this to be a next Keith Noel. I don’t want to ride nobody back to reach up anywhere. I’m about change, and there are many issues in this country that need fixing,” he said.
Alexander: ‘No nine-day wonder’
Phillip Alexander said he believes the Candlelight Movement is powerful and getting the attention of politicians to hear the cries of the people.
“Seeing Faris Al-Rawi, who ridiculed candlelight vigils and marches before, was at in a candle vigil two nights ago (Thursday) means we are winning. Watching the Opposition Leader talk about bringing out a petition of her own to her public support means we are winning.
“We want to change the country and show what people power means. We want to demonstrate that if we all stand up and make the people in office do their jobs, they will do their jobs,” he said.
Alexander, the former political leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party, said there is no politics in this movement.
Noting that last Friday night marked 27 days since Bharatt’s funeral was held, he said: “So this is no longer a nine-day-wonder country, and this was the most important part of the mission—to make sure that people can see that we could stay focused on an issue.”
Alexander said vigils were held in Port of Spain and Barakah Grounds, Chaguanas, so far, and will be in Hollis Avenue, Arima, this Friday, and in South Trinidad after that. He added members were also in Tobago.
“This is not going to stop, it’s growing. We believe that by the final count of the first week, we would have achieved our entire month’s goal,” he said. “We are getting from Trinbagonians that we are finally at a place where we could stand together,” he added.
Alexander said the movement will press to demand changes as outlined in the focal point of the petition. “We can’t keep talking and there is no action. We want firm dates. If you saying you bringing (pepper) spray, give us a date. Our criminal justice system is failing this country,” he said, emphasising the need for the enquiry.
He said the group knows how to communicate and they are going to pivot on this issue and on other issues important to the public.
“This is a pressure group that is not going to be stopping,” he said.
Alexander said many have been joining the Candlelight Movement, and he is inviting anyone who wants a better Trinidad and Tobago to come on board.
“Unclench your fist and stand up for a better Trinidad and Tobago. Let’s work together focusing on the issues. Once we get the problem solved, life gets better for all of us, and that’s the goal,” he said.