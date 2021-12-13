CANDLES replaced Christmas lights for the family of Richard Ramlochan, who, with his friend Ismael Mohammed, died after being swept out to sea at Blanchisseuse last week.
Ramlochan’s father, Michael Ramlochan, said what is usually a joyous time for the family has turned to a period of grief and sorrow.
Michael Ramlochan spoke to the Express in a telephone interview while at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, where the bodies of Ramlochan and Mohammed were awaiting post-mortem following testing for Covid-19.
Michael Ramlochan said his wife, daughter and mother were not coping well with the loss of their loved one and he was trying to be strong for them.
He said the family is Roman Catholic and Christmas is usually a holy but celebratory time for them.
“I always look forward to Christmas, I think it’s the best time of the year, but this year we are going to be at home grieving quietly with each other. I am not even lighting any Christmas lights. We have candles in his (Richard’s) room and that is all,” he said.
The father said he felt very distressed and heartbroken over the finding of the body of his son on Saturday.
Relatives of Mohammed were also at the Forensic Science Centre but they declined to be interviewed.
Ramlochan and Mohammed were fishing when they were swept out to sea on Thursday afternoon and for three days, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG), lifeguards, hunters, friends and relatives of the missing men searched along the Blanchisseuse coastline.
Shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, the body of Mohammed was found at Pineapple Cove, Blanchisseuse.
Just after 2 p.m., the body of Ramlochan was found about one kilometre away from the spot where they were fishing.
They were among a group staying at JTZ Villas, at Paria Main Road, Blanchisseuse.
Michael had said that his son was employed as a freelance surveyor, was on vacation from work and spent the week at a beach house with friends.
The father said his son was an avid fisherman and he was told that Richard was casting his reel from onshore when the waves overpowered him and his friends.
Police said the two men and another man, Aaron Mohammed, 23, went fishing along Damien Bay and when they went into the water they got into difficulty.
Aaron Mohammed was the only one able to swim back to shore.
Ramlochan, 29, and Mohammed, 22, both lived at Bucket Corner, Old Road.
The Coast Guard partnered with the Hunters Search and Rescue Group and other agencies to assist in finding the missing men.