CAPE, CSEC exams start tomorrow after three-week delay

Pupils will begin writing this year’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exami­nation (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certifi­cate (CSEC) examinations tomorrow.

The Caribbean Examina­tions Council (CXC) had pushed back the exams by three weeks. Examinations will end on Friday, July 1.

A total of 105,078 candidates are registered to write the 2022 CSEC while another 25,429 candidates will be writing the 2022 CAPE across the 16 Caribbean territories where the examinations will be administered.

This year, the examinations have returned to its ori­ginal May/June period, following delays over the past two years due to Covid-19.

Dr Wayne Wesley, CXC registrar and CEO, in a video message to pupils on Friday, said the release of results is expected late August or early September.

Wesley wished pupils well and reminded them that their safety is important as they go out to do their exams, noting that all Covid-19 protocols will be observed.

‘You have put in the work’

“It is that time of the year again when our brilliant, hard-­working candidates from across the region will sit their examinations. It is always a moment of great anticipation for all, especially our candidates. You have put in the work and I know that you will do well.

“CXC wishes all candidates the very best in the upcoming regional examinations. Results are expected to be released in late August or early September. The council also extends a special thank you to the ministries of edu­cation, local registrars and teachers for their continued commitment and support in preparing the administration of the regional examinations.”

He added, “As you contin­ue your final preparations, rest assured that your health and safety is paramount. All centres and invigilators will follow all national health protocols as they relate to social distancing, the wearing of masks and the sanitisation of hands and surfaces.”

He encouraged all candi­dates to arrive early at the examination centres and to follow the guidelines and ­instructions provided by the invigilators and centre staff.

“With the continued support of your family, guardians, teachers and friends, you are best placed to do well. Be calm and confident; you have put in the work and all will be well,” Wesley said.

