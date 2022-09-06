IN 2022, 94.34 per cent of pupils (28,431) who wrote the CAPE “achieved acceptable passes”, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.
This means 94.34 per cent would have achieved Grades I-V, compared to 93.93 per cent (30, 926) in 2021, a media release from the ministry advised.
This year, 70.78 per cent (21, 333 subject entries) attained Grades I, II and III, compared to 72.84 per cent (23 980) in 2021.
The ministry said a total of 7,597 candidates—2,989 males and 4,608 females—were registered for CAPE Unit I and Unit II Examinations in 2022, for 33 Unit I and 30 Unit II subjects.
A total of 20,456 candidates—11,412 females and 9, 044) males—also wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination in 34 subjects in 2022.
Passing grades (Grades I, II & III) were obtained in 62.72 per cent (67, 845) of the subject entries compared with 65.26 per cent (68 322) in 2021, the Ministry said.
In 2022, 53.05 per cent (7,148) of the pupils writing five or more CSEC subjects were successful in five or more subjects, compared to 54.1 per cent (7, 487) in 2021, the release said.
The ministry further stated that 43.66 per cent (5,789) of the pupils who “attempted five or more subjects inclusive of Mathematics and English A were successful; the figure for 2021 stood at 46.5 per cent (6,333) students”.
“The ministry takes this opportunity to congratulate all of our CXC students, and to wish them the best in their future endeavours,” the release said.