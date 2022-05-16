Car flips: TSTT manager killed in crash

Brendan George

DIED AT SCENE: Brendan George

A MANAGER with Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) was killed in an early morning accident yesterday.

Fire officers had to be called to the scene to remove the body of 43-year-old Brendan George from the mangled vehicle after it crashed into a concrete culvert and flipped a number of times before landing on its hood.

George was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

According to police reports, around 2.30 a.m., George, of La Platta Gardens, Valencia, was driving his Hyundai Creta SUV along Antigua Road, Wallerfield, when he lost control of the vehicle.

Investigators said no other vehicle was involved in the accident, but they were not discounting the possibility that George may have “gotten a bad drive”, causing him to swerve off the roadway to prevent a collision.

Officers of the Arima Police Station are continuing investigations into his death. An autopsy is also expected to take place on his body sometime this week, said investigators.

