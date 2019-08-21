Roman Catholic Priest, Father Urban Hudlin’s car was stolen last Saturday while he was visiting a home in Diego Martin.
Hudlin, who is stationed at the Holy Cross Priory in Arima, was reportedly at the home to bless it.
While praying, his vehicle was stolen.
He is said to be traumatised by the experience.
Father Hudlin’s possessions, including an iPad and other important documents were still inside the vehicle.
The car is a blue Wingroad license plate PCL 4508.
Family members say that the vehicle was recovered with the license plate already swapped.
It is uncertain if Hudlin’s possessions were also recovered.