A 31-year-old man was killed in a confrontation with police in Longdenville on Saturday afternoon.
He is Rakesh Balliram of Jerningham Junction Road in Cunupia.
The Express was told that around 4.10 p.m. on Saturday, a team of officers from the Cunupia Police Station were conducting patrols in the community when they received intelligence that a white Nissan B15 vehicle, which had been reported stolen earlier that day in Brazil Village, had been seen in the area.
The officers made their way to the location given and, on reaching Caparo Valley Road, they observed a vehicle that matched the make and model given in the all-points bulletin.
The driver of the vehicle ignored the calls of the police to stop, and a chase ensued, police said.
Upon reaching the vicinity of the Double S Transport Company, the B15 collided with another car along the roadway.
The driver exited the vehicle and ran into the bushes off the roadway.
The officers pursued the suspect, and observed him hiding among the bushes holding a firearm.
The officers claim they called on the suspect to drop the weapon, however, he instead shot at them twice and they returned fire.
When the firing ceased, Balliram was found on the ground bleeding from multiple wounds about the body, police said, adding he was still clutching the firearm in his right hand.
The weapon was secured and the injured man was conveyed to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died while undergoing treatment.
ASP Bisnath is continuing enquiries.
There have been 29 police-involved killings for this year to date.