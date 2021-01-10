Cardiac technologist under probe after social media comments

A cardiac technologist attached to WestShore Medical Private Hospital in Cocorite is being investigated over online comments about Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s condition.
The technologist will also not be allowed to work at WestShore while the probe is conducted.
The comments were made on Facebook after the Prime Minister checked into the facility when he felt chest discomfort on Friday.
However, in a post shortly after Rowley was admitted, the technician commented online that he had to return to work at WestShore.
The post read, “Imagine while crawling in traffic on my way home from work I had to do an about turn and head back to the hospital to look after him...”
Another commenter said had it been him, he would have “sabotaged” his own car so he could not return to work.
The technician in response, dismissed this, saying “na. I have to look after everyone equally. I am not a politician.”
Another commenter then asked how “he” was feeling in a reference to the Prime Minister.
The technician said he was “pain-free” when he left work.
A screenshot of the exchange was captured and shared on social media, followed by online criticism from commentators.
Hospital: Appropriate action will be taken
In a statement yesterday morning, the hospital said it was “brought to the attention of WestShore Private Hospital, Advanced Cardiovascular Institute (ACI) and Cardiovascular Associates Ltd (CVA) that statements with reference to a patient were being circulated on social media, made allegedly by a cardiac technologist identified as an employee of Cardiovascular Associates Limited and a part-time independent contractor for ACI”.
The technician so identified is not a medical doctor, WestShore stated.
“An investigation into the matter was immediately initiated by our companies, and will be conducted in accordance with full due process, following which action deemed necessary and appropriate will be taken.
“Until this process is concluded, the technician will not be asked to provide any services at West Shore or for ACI,” it added.
WestShore said its three companies are governed by a “zero-tolerance policy regarding breaches of patient confidentiality”, adding that “all staff members and independent contractors are required to sign agreements to keep patient information in the strictest confidence”. —AB