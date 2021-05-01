Care or carelessness?

The Children’s Autho­rity facility, from which five boys absconded in March, two of whom were killed days later, was the same centre at which a teenage boy hanged himself four years ago.

The Valsayn Child Support Centre is one of four children’s care facili­ties set up, run and controlled by the Children’s Authority.

The three other centres are located in East and South Trinidad and in Tobago.

On March 19, five boys ran away from the facility.