Caribbean loses an icon of business

Caribbean businessman and tourism industry maverick Gordon “Butch” Stewart has died.
He died on Monday evening in Miami of an undisclosed illness.
Stewart, 79, was the founder and chairman of Sandals International Resorts Ltd and the ATL Group of Companies, which included the Jamaica Observer newspaper.
A statement by his son, Adam Stewart, Sandals deputy chairman, said his father “chose to keep a very recent health diagnosis private and we respected that wish”.
Sandals, an all-inclusive resort for couples, is one the Caribbean’s most popular bands with resorts throughout the region.
In 2019, Sandals withdrew its interest from setting up a resort in Tobago but announced plans to expand into St Vincent and Curacao.
In his tribute, Adam Stewart described his father’s life as big and that he was a gifted entrepreneur.
“My dad lived a big life, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, entrepreneur, statesman, dreamer.
“A singular personality and an unstoppable force who revelled in defying the odds, exceeding expectations and whose passion for his family was matched only by the people and possibility of the Caribbean, for whom he was a fierce champion.
“There will never be another quite like him and we will miss him forever,” his statement read.
“He was a marketing genius and talented showman, but those who knew him best recognised that he was a dreamer who could dream bigger and better than anyone.
“It was often said, the best thing for people around him to do is be dream catchers.
“That’s why he always credited his success to the incredible team around him, why he listened intently when it came to creating innovative things that would excite and delight our guests, and why it is so important that I remind you today of all days, that we will all continue to be his dream catchers.
“Together, we have all been part of something bigger than ourselves, led by a man who believed in us and who gave us opportunities to learn, grow and the tools to make dreams real.
“For him, and because of him, we will continue to dream big and deliver on his certainty that true luxury is always best enjoyed by the sea,” Adam Stewart added.
A void throughout the Caribbean
Following the announcement of his death, leaders across the region paid tribute to Stewart’s business acumen.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday Stewart’s death left a great void throughout the Caribbean.
“He was a special person—energetic, innovative, design-driven, customer-focussed, and always in pursuit of creating a space in which the region could be cited in the modern world.
“I am pleased to have interacted with him, and his thoughts certainly left an impact on me, which I have been able to share with my colleagues here, and throughout the region.”
Rowley said: “For me, what is lasting is that he never made the mistake about leadership. He never saw it in the sense of power, but about helping others to become better persons.
“His legacy, as I see it, should be that he built an international brand, by giving trust, encouragement and congratulations, when required, to others, helping them to find their own way in their lives, and the world.”
The Prime Minister said Stewart’s death was a great loss for the region, “particularly at the time when we all needed him to go forward”.
Chairman of Associated Brands, Arthur Lok Jack, recalled that he was introduced to Stewart by former media executive Kenneth Gordon many years ago when Stewart was interested in starting up a communication company, (now the Jamaica Observer).
“Butch contacted Mr Ken Gordon who at that time was the CEO of the Trinidad Express newspaper, the Nation in Barbados, and Torchlight in Grenada.
“Ken with the approval of the board of directors (of which I was a member) worked closely with Butch and Dr George Phillips (a close friend of Butch) and gave them some guidance in not only the formation of the company, but also some technical points so that they would not make the same mistakes we made in the early years of the Express.
“The Jamaica Observer was created and went on to become a resounding success,” Lok Jack recalled in a statement to the Express.
“Butch and I became very good friends over the years and although we were never invested in each other’s companies, we shared our thoughts on business, politics, Caribbean economics, and opportunities.
“We each played a role of a sounding board to each other when discussing very personal issues such as family succession planning for our respective groups.”
Full of life
Lok Jack remembered Stewart as a person “full of life and a man who never walked slowly! To describe him in a sentence is extremely difficult as he had a larger-than-life persona in both business and pleasure.
“Many people are aware of his success in business, but very few are aware of his unbelievable prowess on jet skis on rough waters but then, Butch was always a fighter, and rough waters in business or pleasure never daunted him.
“The Caribbean region has lost an icon who has created a legacy and I have lost a true and dear friend,” he said.
President and Group chief executive of the Massy Group of Companies, Gervase Warner, recalled that he interacted with Stewart as over the years Massy sold two Almond Resorts to Sandals Resorts.
“Butch was one of the most visionary, optimistic and creative Caribbean business leaders we‘ve been blessed with.
“The quality I most appreciated was his ability to lift people up. Every time I interacted with him, I left the conversation feeling better about myself and inspired for the future. He was the epitome of inspiration-he breathed life into people,” he said.