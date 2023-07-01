Caricom bowls out YUMA

MEGA-Band YUMA has postponed its Trinidad Carnival Launch 2024 originally set for tomorrow night at the Port of Spain Waterfront after being refused police permission ahead of celebrations in the capital for the 50th anniversary of Caricom.
YUMA advised in a media statement yesterday that the launch of its Carnival 2024 concept, On Tour—A World to Celebrate, would instead take place on Saturday, July 8, at the Hyatt Regency, the venue originally intended.
The band stated that, in spite of following process, it has not been granted permission to launch on the Port of Spain Waterfront due to security concerns by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
YUMA however assured its people that, “We will honour all tickets in-hand on the date at the venue.”
Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne announced in March that the 50th anniversary of the founding of Caricom and 45th conference of heads of governments will be celebrated in Port of Spain from July 3 to 5.
This includes a prelude to the celebration starting today and going until Wednesday.
YUMA noted in its statement that, “Their celebrations are taking place at the Hyatt Regency, which is where we intended to celebrate our launch of Trinidad Carnival 2024.”
The band said “while in spirit, we share their ideals of Caribbean unity, for logistical reasons, we cannot also share the space they occupy this weekend”.
However, YUMA through its public relations office also stated:
“More specifically, at the very last minute, we were made aware that, despite securing all other approvals, permits and permissions for our Carnival 2024 presentation, security concerns have prevented us from receiving the final approval of the TTPS to host our event on 2nd July 2023, at the International Waterfront Centre.”
‘Bubble’ breach
According to YUMA, had it proceeded with today’s launch, “We would be encroaching on the internationally prescribed ‘security bubble’ in place to ensure the security of the visiting dignitaries, and our YUMANS would suffer intolerable security protocols to access the event, if it was permitted to take place.”
YUMA bandleader, Tanya Gomes, was only this week touting the event, which she said was intended to expose the local masquerader to the energy and essence of some of the world’s most renowned and subscribed festivals.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Gomes says the launch would feature elements from the world-famous Belgium electronic festival Tomorrowland and annual American music and arts showcase Coachella. Lesser known but “equally impactful” celebrations like the annual African courtship ritual of Guérewol practised in Niger were also scheduled to be showcased.
Gomes said YUMA’s global concept follows the band’s return in February 2023 for the “Mother of All Carnivals” and its post-pandemic presentation, Awakened Treasure, was a new experience as they faced a “masquerader in a different mind space”.
In its release yesterday, the band said “one of our core values as YUMANS is our awareness that we are an integral part of a larger community”.
“This weekend, we are sharing our island with regional leaders who are visiting us to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Caricom,” YUMA said.
“Therefore, as a responsible and civic-minded Carnival band, we have taken the decision to postpone our Carnival 2024 presentation to Saturday, July 8 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. at the same venue.”
The band further stated that, “While it may have been possible (at great expense and with significant logistical challenges) to secure an alternative venue at the last minute, we stand firm in the decision we took earlier this year to present our 2024 offering at the International Waterfront Centre because we see it as the most premium venue of which our YUMANS are most deserving...We believe you expect the best, and we will present you with nothing less.”
Fetegoers were told that, “Your flight has been temporarily delayed but your satisfaction at the first-class destination is most certainly assured.”
“Check in, buckle up and enjoy the ride,” YUMA stated