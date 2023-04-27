The regional symposium on violence as a public health issue, held at the Hyatt Regency on April 16 and 17, cost $1.5 million.
This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in Parliament yesterday, in response to a question from Naparima MP Rodney Charles on the total cost to the taxpayer for hosting the symposium.
Saying he saw Charles at an Opposition news conference stating that the symposium cost $15 million, the Prime Minister said Charles “should get up and apologise” now for “spreading misinformation and lying to the public”.
Charles said he asked the question whether the cost was $1.5 million, $15 million or $20 million at the news conference.
Charles asked whether the Prime Minister was aware that $1.5 million could fix every pothole in Naparima.
The Prime Minister responded, “And so would your salary.”
Charles countered that the Prime Minister shouldn’t compare his $17,000 salary with his (the PM’s) $70,000.