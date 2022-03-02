Carnival come...and gone

On October 17 in 1985, four men employed to do work on No. 5 Berth, in the waters off Pointe-a-Pierre, made decisions that allowed them second lives.

“Ghost” left the site early and went back to shore to have a drink.

“Lio” didn’t show up for work.

Lal Beharry stayed home to take his daughter for her driver’s permit.

“Jun Jun” went to another offshore location a few kilometres away.

Around midday, the waters around Berth 5 exploded into flames. There were 14 men there.