Carnival come...and gone

IWER George’s Carnival Come Back, held at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Monday night, did not fail in terms of recreating a Carnival-type atmosphere, with sweaty, smiling faces all round.
Many tried keeping their masks on but by 8.30 p.m. the fatigue of being disciplined set in as patrons threw caution, along with rags, to the wind.
Scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., the show only got under way around 7 p.m.
“Take Bamboo Gyal”, sung by Melick and Bookie Ranks, appeared to be the 2022 Road March if there was a road to parade on, but George’s performance in his fete left no doubt about his self-proclaimed status as one of the main soca bosses.
The police and fire officers on duty had their hands full but the large crowd was not a rowdy one as the mindset of those present seemed only about one thing—fun.
Many times the emcees had to ask people to keep the passageways clear and while the hyped-up crowd seemed immovable, they in fact quickly complied amid warnings that the concert which turned into a fete would come to an abrupt halt.
Ending promptly at 10 p.m., there was no street parade as everyone filed out, got into their cars and left.
Carnival indeed had come back again...briefly.