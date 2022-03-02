Carnival come...and gone

IWER George’s Carnival Come Back, held at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Monday night, did not fail in terms of recreating a Carnival-type atmosphere, with sweaty, smiling faces all round.

Many tried keeping their masks on but by 8.30 p.m. the fatigue of being disciplined set in as patrons threw caution, along with rags, to the wind.

Scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., the show only got under way around 7 p.m.

“Take Bamboo Gyal”, sung by Melick and Bookie Ranks, appeared to be the 2022 Road March if there was a road to parade on, but George’s performance in his fete left no doubt about his self-proclaimed status as one of the main soca bosses.

The police and fire officers on duty had their hands full but the large crowd was not a rowdy one as the mindset of those present seemed only about one thing—fun.

Many times the emcees had to ask people to keep the passageways clear and while the hyped-up crowd seemed immovable, they in fact quickly complied amid warnings that the concert which turned into a fete would come to an abrupt halt.

Ending promptly at 10 p.m., there was no street parade as everyone filed out, got into their cars and left.

Carnival indeed had come back again...briefly.

The tragedies of berth

On October 17 in 1985, four men employed to do work on No. 5 Berth, in the waters off Pointe-a-Pierre, made decisions that allowed them second lives.

“Ghost” left the site early and went back to shore to have a drink.

“Lio” didn’t show up for work.

Lal Beharry stayed home to take his daughter for her driver’s permit.

“Jun Jun” went to another offshore location a few kilometres away.

Around midday, the waters around Berth 5 exploded into flames. There were 14 men there.

Ag CoP disgusted by 14 -second video

Having endured four days of pain and heartbreak, not knowing the fate of their loved ones trapped in an underwater pipeline, the families of three of the divers were further traumatised yesterday when videos and photographs of their bodies emerged on social media.

Jacob warns: Beware of 'taste of Covid'

Citizens are being warned that if they flout Public Health Ordinance regulations they may get a “Taste of Covid” and not the “Taste of Carnival” that they want to experience.

Speaking with the Express on Monday, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said he had taken note of reports and pictures circulating on social media of party-goers refusing to keep their masks on and not appearing to adhere to Covid-19 social-distancing protocols.

Carnival come...and gone

A DAY OF GRIEF

The wife of Rishi Nagassar broke down in tears yesterday morning after realising her husband’s body was not among the three that had been recovered and brought to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday.

Vanessa Kussie was inconsolable for several minutes, calling her husband’s name, while being comforted by her family.

