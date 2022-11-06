CARNIVAL COME BACK

COME February next year Trinidad and Tobago will present the “Mother of all Carnivals”.
So declared National Carnival Commission (NCC) Chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters during the launch of Carnival 2023 last evening at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Peters said, “The Mother of all Carnivals” will feature several new innovations to the Carnival Schedule including a Park and Ride service to and from the Queen’s Park Savannah, electronic ticket sales, free Wi-Fi Internet service and the addition of a Dimanche Gras after-party.
The 2023 edition will also see the return of the North Stand to the Savannah’s Carnival landscape.
“The NCC will spend the coming days discussing these additions and more in more detail,” Peters told the Sunday Express yesterday.
Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said in addition to the new changes and innovations, special emphasis will also be placed on security for Carnival 2023.
“Of course security is paramount. We expect Carnival 2023 to be extremely secure and have been working with the security services, planning, to ensure all visitors and all participants of Carnival 2023 will be safe and secure,” Mitchell told the Sunday Express via WhatsApp last night.
A large parade of traditional Carnival characters pranced down the Savannah’s famous Barber Greene yesterday afternoon to declare the Carnival open long before last night’s formalities.
Pierrot grenades, midnight robbers, baby dolls, dame lorraine, fancy sailors, fancy Indians, moko jumbies and jab molassies, among others, followed an enterprising tamboo bamboo riddim into the Grand Stand.
Together they playfully interacted with curious onlookers, many of them young children, lining the pathway to the Grand Stand. A small pan round the neck side brought up the rear with a slow chip playing Skinny Banton’s (Shirlan George) 2019 hit “Wrong Again”.
Carnival, albeit later than scheduled, had returned in full to its mecca for the first time in two-years following the pandemic-forced hiatus.
Carnival lovers were made to wait an extra six weeks when the launch of Carnival 2023 was postponed from its original date of September 24. Yesterday they were made to wait a couple hours more, as the programme got underway two hours after its 3 p.m. scheduled start time.
Exodus Steel Orchestra ensured it was worth the wait when they started the show with a beautiful tribute to the late soca icon Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) that included his hits “Hulk” and “Mash Up”.
Youngsters Xhaiden Darius, 6, with Machel Montano’s “Too Young to Soca” and Zachary Ransome,10, with the late Penguin’s (Seadley Joseph) “Back Like Heaven” showed calypso is in good hands with a couple of adorable performances that won over the half-filled but fully boisterous Grand Stand.
Kaiso crooner David Bereaux, accompanied by Marva Newton on guitar, turned back the clock with a vintage calypso medley that included Designer’s (Keith Prescot) “Ra-Ti-Ray”, Roaring Lion’s (Rafael de Leon) “Jouvert Barrio” and “Caroline”, Small Island Pride’s (Theophilus Woods) “Carnival Celebration” and Mighty Cypher’s (Dillary Scott) “If The Priest Could Play”.
It was Aaron Duncan, however, who secured the first major plaudits of Carnival 2023 when he got the entire audience on their feet for the debut performance of his 2023 collaboration with calypso icon The Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) “Legacy”.
“The Mighty Sparrow is alive and well! Yuh hearing him on the track? Get up and dance, so he could hear us in New York,” Duncan declared, evoking a response that would make Birdie himself proud.