Carnival gets its museum

THE Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Museum (TTCM) will serve as a lucrative enterprise for this country in a few years’ time, but first, the right support is needed to take it to the level of prestige that is envisioned by its curators and managers.
This country has long faced the problem of uncertainty regarding a place to store Carnival artefacts. The First Citizens Foundation has however stepped up and awarded the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) the use of its historic Charlotte Street building, also known as the “Penny Bank”, for the TTCM.
TTCBA president Rosalind Gabriel, one of the managers of the museum, is hopeful about what is in store for the future, as there are ambitious plans to expand the four small galleries at the museum, each room measuring about 10 x 10, housing cultural artefacts with different themes—calypso, steelband and mas.
“We got our first financial boost from the Ministry of Tourism. That will go towards us getting the project under way. This is just what we were able to put up in a short space of time because when we thought of doing this, the aim was to make the country aware of what was going to be happening. We are grateful to have somewhere to start,” Gabriel said.
She added, “So, we really only had a two-week span to get it together, so we chose this part of the building to do it in, but here are other parts of the building that we plan to occupy. We are really only at the beginning of gathering information, but what we are most proud of thus far is the fact that we are collaborating with all the stakeholders who are already in possession of Carnival material,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel said the plan is to have the museum largely fuelled by technology. “We want to use this space to the greatest advantage as possible. We want you to see technology at work when you come into this museum. We want you to feel like you are in the middle of Jouvert or in the middle of a pretty band, so for all of these things, we are going to rely heavily on technology. We may not be able to house and display the 100 greatest kings and costumes, but hopefully we will have them digitised. We do not want to be a stagnant museum; we want to be a living museum, so our exhibitions will change out regularly and go to other locations to exhibit as well,” Gabriel said.
Patriotic citizens
Gabriel outlined a plan that will utilise every inch of the building, including the rooftop. Renovation work to expand the interior of the museum is expected to begin in the coming weeks to be done in three phases and are expected to be completed in 2025.
“I am so grateful that the First Citizens Foundation made this building, which is a part of history, available. When it first came up, they asked me if I was sure I wanted this building. But I was positively sure because this area is the birthplace of Carnival and we are hoping to be a part of the transformation, along with other cultural projects happening in the area and we are hoping to be a part of the cultural transformation of this area,” Gabriel said.
She added, “We have a roof top area we are looking at for an entertainment area where people can come and enjoy calypsos and members of the traditional mas fraternity. We will have a gift shop and a bookshop as well as a cafeteria, so we can’t touch the outside of the building, but we intend to make good use of this space,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel is thankful to those who offered their expertise and services. “Some patriotic citizens came to our assistance to make this project a reality, and they signed on without a stipend and without a cent paid to them, and we were able to get it moving. So, we had every person from every profession that we needed that came on board to help us to get to where we are today. And there are people who are still willing to work to see this project get off the ground pro bono. We also want to see more support from Corporate T&T,” Gabriel said.
She hopes to see more Carnival practitioners visit the museum to experience and understand its vision for the future. “We were supposed to close in August, but we have been getting a lot of calls from the public, so we may decide to extend it to September. “We hope to see some calypsonians visiting, and more of corporate T&T to see what we are doing and the plans we have,” she said.
Liverpool: A good start
Calypsonian, lecturer, writer and historian, Hollis Liverpool (Chalkdust), said while the museum is a good start, there is work to be done in the promotion of this country’s Carnival. “When I was with the Ministry of Culture, I started the Carnival Institute to document our Carnival, so what they are doing now with this museum is a good thing. Anything that can help people learn and understand more about Carnival is good, so I am behind them 100 per cent,” Liverpool told the Express.
He said even with a museum in place, there has to be value behind it. “There has to be resources and good intent and people willing to add value to it. If you go to St Thomas in the Virgin Islands, they have the clothes that Mighty Sparrow wore when he won the competition there. They asked him for his suits because they understood how valuable it was to have that,” Liverpool said.
“There was always talk about having a Carnival museum in the airport. When I was a young man, we were trying to get a museum at the airport, but you can never get a place. This Carnival Museum, at the Penny Bank, is very, very small, but at least it’s a starting point, and hopefully some good person will see the need to have a bigger spot. Years ago, at the turn of the century, the National Carnival Commission (NCC) started one by Victoria Avenue. We got a building there but the NCC did not have the money to continue and it closed down, so we have always been trying to start one,” Liverpool said.
Liverpool said all aspects of Carnival are important and need the right support. “I personally put on a little museum by the port on Wrightson Road years ago and I got no help and I got no money, and some people who promised me money never gave me a penny. I spent all my money and I never got a penny, so again that was another attempt without the support. All aspects of Carnival are important. The history of Carnival is also important. We have a Master of Arts (MA) in Carnival Studies at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and the first subject we expose our students to is the history of Carnival,” he said.
He said the TTCM is on the right track. He wants to see a space catering to children, a place to stage concerts where families can relax and enjoy films showcasing Carnival from the 1950s and 60s. “We’re on the right track, and there are many challenges along the way; we need to do more, but the work is being done to do more, so we’re in a good place,” Liverpool said.