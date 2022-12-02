Carol survives but animals swept away

CAROL Moller has survived the deluge from the Nariva Swamp that broke down and washed away a concrete wall that surrounded her property along the Manzanilla-Mayaro Road, but many of her beloved animals on her property were not spared its wrath.
An exhausted Moller, 80, was found alive on Wednesday by her brother, Garnet, 75, and some of his friends who, earlier this week, had tried to convince her to leave her property, which appeared to be on the verge of collapse and being washed away into the Atlantic Ocean, on the edge of Manzanilla-Mayaro Road.
Despite the pleadings of her brother, his friends, Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram, police and fire officers, who waded through flood waters to get to her on Monday, she remained steadfast in her decision to stay on the property.
No easy task
The mother of eight and grandmother of many—none of whom resides in Trinidad—insisted she must stay on the property and with at least 300 chickens, goats and ducks, and her dogs and cats.
Garnet told the Express he was relieved to find her, and took food and other supplies to her.
He said the journey to get to her yesterday took him about an hour and a half.
“It was no easy task to get to her. Although water had subsided a bit on the roadside, it did not on the beach side. It was about waist-height to cross that water and battling heavy currents.
“She has no electricity, no cellphone contact. She spends the night in darkness and there is no access for T&TEC to get there. We are organising a generator to get to her,” said Garnet.
“Most of the animals are now floating in the sea around her. A few ducks and common fowls are still around the property. It is a shame to see the situation that we are in. If it was your sister, you know how you would feel?” he added.