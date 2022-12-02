Carol survives but animals swept away

Beach house owner refused insurance

Carole Moller outside her damaged beach house in Manzanilla  Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

 Robert Taylor

CAROL Moller has survived the deluge from the Nariva Swamp that broke down and washed away a concrete wall that surrounded her property along the Manzanilla-Mayaro Road, but many of her beloved animals on her property were not spared its wrath.

An exhausted Moller, 80, was found alive on Wednesday by her brother, Garnet, 75, and some of his friends who, earlier this week, had tried to convince her to leave her property, which appeared to be on the verge of collapse and being washed away into the Atlantic Ocean, on the edge of Manzanilla-Mayaro Road.

Despite the pleadings of her brother, his friends, Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram, police and fire officers, who waded through flood waters to get to her on Monday, she remained steadfast in her decision to stay on the property.

No easy task

The mother of eight and grandmother of many—none of whom resides in Trinidad—insisted she must stay on the property and with at least 300 chickens, goats and ducks, and her dogs and cats.

Garnet told the Express he was relieved to find her, and took food and other supplies to her.

He said the journey to get to her yesterday took him about an hour and a half.

“It was no easy task to get to her. Although water had subsided a bit on the roadside, it did not on the beach side. It was about waist-height to cross that water and battling heavy currents.

“She has no electricity, no cellphone contact. She spends the night in darkness and there is no access for T&TEC to get there. We are organising a generator to get to her,” said Garnet.

“Most of the animals are now floating in the sea around her. A few ducks and common fowls are still around the property. It is a shame to see the situation that we are in. If it was your sister, you know how you would feel?” he added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

People in PoS say Hinds must go

People in PoS say Hinds must go

PEOPLE traversing the streets of Port of Spain yesterday had harsh words for National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, with some wanting the rumour of his firing to be true.

The Express polled several people in Downtown Port of Spain who had all heard and read a misleading Guardian online report that he had been relieved of his post.

By the time the minister of communications dismissed the rumour, people were already openly venting their feelings about Minister Hinds.

The language was mostly colourful, and some unprintable.

“A competent &&*^&*. The most ^&*$%##^^ in the People’s National Movement (PNM) party,” began one man.

I’M DOING MY WORK

I’M DOING MY WORK

I’m still here. You all were wrong.

This, in a nutshell, was the response of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday after rampant rumours that he had been fired crystallised into an erroneous Guardian online report.

But the reality defied the rumour.

In a staunch commentary posted on Facebook around 3 p.m. following yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Hinds praised the Prime Minister for his “visionary and strong leadership”, before making it clear that he (Hinds) had gone nowhere.

Police take 4% pay raise

Police take 4% pay raise

THE general council of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association has given the green light to the executive to accept the four per cent wage offer, which has been rejected by the public service unions.

The matter is before the Industrial Court and is likely to be pulled if the association accepts the offer.

Govt: $40m fund for flood relief

Govt: $40m fund for flood relief

A $40-million flood-relief fund has been announced by the Government to “provide sustenance and comfort for those directly distressed by the recent weather emergency”.

The emergency-assistance fund was announced by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday, and comes after almost a week of severe flooding in Bamboo Settlement #2 and parts of Central Trinidad, several areas in the South and a number of communities in the East.

Carol survives but animals swept away

Carol survives but animals swept away

CAROL Moller has survived the deluge from the Nariva Swamp that broke down and washed away a concrete wall that surrounded her property along the Manzanilla-Mayaro Road, but many of her beloved animals on her property were not spared its wrath.

An exhausted Moller, 80, was found alive on Wednesday by her brother, Garnet, 75, and some of his friends who, earlier this week, had tried to convince her to leave her property, which appeared to be on the verge of collapse and being washed away into the Atlantic Ocean, on the edge of Manzanilla-Mayaro Road.

Despite the pleadings of her brother, his friends, Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram, police and fire officers, who waded through flood waters to get to her on Monday, she remained steadfast in her decision to stay on the property.

Recommended for you