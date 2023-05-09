FEARFUL flood victims are calling on the authorities to be proactive ahead of the rainy season.
Residents from St Helena, Kelly Village, Caroni Village, Ibis Gardens, La Paille Village and La Paille settlement are pleading for the right infrastructure to be put in place to prevent a repeat of severe flooding ahead of this year’s rainy season.
Residents say they fear the disaster that could ensue if the Caroni River embankment isn’t repaired before the end of the month.
As such, residents are calling on the Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan for urgent long-term dredging and river embankment repairs.
Speaking with the Express at Ibis Gardens yesterday, president of the Caroni Village Council Rivaj Seenath said residents are worried.
“They are in fear. They are in constant panic of the rainy season that’s approaching us very quickly. During the last rainy season, the rain (sic) had almost over flowed, causing a lot of erosion to the embankment of the river.
“With this rainy season ahead of us, we don’t know what disaster is ahead of us. We are hoping for some help from the relevant authorities.”
He added that despite residents pooling resources together to purchase sandbags in an attempt to stop the overflow of water into their homes, the river bank continues to cave in every time rain falls.
Seenath along with dozens of residents from the communities gathered at Ibis Gardens yesterday to call on Sinanan for assistance.
When the Express visited the area, residents gave a tour of the affected areas including Ibis Gardens and Caroni Village.
Also speaking to the Express yesterday, president of the Caroni Police Station Council and Kelly Village Council David Looknanan said residents there even sent a letter to Sinanan on March 28 but are yet to receive a response.
The Express reached out to Sinanan for comment yesterday but did not receive a response.
According to the letter, residents requested a meeting with Sinanan on April 4 but that never occurred.
Feeling ignored and hopeless, residents said they don’t know what else to do to get the attention of the relevant authorities.
They said, while some temporary remedial work was done in the past, the 2022 rainy season eroded much of the work.
And with some heavy rainfall that occurred at the end of April causing the Caroni river to overflow, they fear what the rainy season will bring
As such representatives from each community council formed a group called Communities in Action and are willing to do the construction themselves, once they are provided with the necessary resources.
When the Express visited Caroni village yesterday, residents there said they were distressed because they do not understand why the authorities wait until their homes and vehicles are flooded, to render assistance.
Several residents told the Express they have been begging for help for several years but have only received empty promises.
Residents said they do not want sandbags when they are waist deep in flood waters or their vehicles marooned.
They want things to be put in place during the dry season so that they can feel safe when the rainy season arrives.
According to Looknanan, over 18,000 residents are affected annually as these communities are located on the southern side of the Caroni river.
The rainy season begins in June.