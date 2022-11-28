Caroni River bursts its banks

Families in Caroni, Valsayn, El Carmen, Las Lomas, and parts of St Helena had to be evacuated yesterday as a result of rising floodwaters.

The Caroni river burst its banks at several points, spilling into the surrounding communities, with water rising as high as three feet in some places.

Even after the rains stopped at about mid-morning, hopes of relief were dashed as, despite the reprieve, the water levels kept rising leaving citizens scrambling to secure their belongings and put appliances on heights.

Some used concrete blocks, some utilised pieces of wood, while other citizens simply put their appliances on top of furniture which was already soaked by the water which had intruded their homes.

Russell Khan, a resident of Madras Road in St Helena, said he had lost most of his appliances.

“It was raining since early this morning (Sunday). So I was in and out of sleep intermittently, cause it doesn’t flood that often here, but when it does, it’s always a scene. So about 6.30 (a.m.) so, the water start coming on the road. So one time, one time, I had to jump into action and start lifting my stove and washing machine, and thing and putting it on top of the couches and the tables and what have you. The fridge was a bit heavy, so that stayed where it was. We disconnected it, and are hoping for the best. But this is a mad scene. Cause even after the rains finish, the water just kept on rising. I can’t even explain how that hurt my soul. You would think that when the rain done, the waters would subside, but it’s 1 (p.m.) now and the water still keeps on rising,” Khan said.

He noted that he was told to evacuate by members of the disaster preparedness unit, however, he said he did not have anywhere to go.

“This is my home. I have nowhere else to go. I know some of my neighbours gathered what they could and got out, but I don’t have anywhere else. So I’m here, and the same way I am suffering, I’m trying to look out for the people here who stayed as well,” Khan added.

Samuel Sankar, councillor for St Helena, was on the scene when the Express visited yesterday afternoon.

Sankar joined a team of people in helping evacuate over two dozen residents yesterday.

“Right now, we’ve rendered assistance to about two dozen persons, in helping move them from their homes because they could not get out as a result of the floodwaters. And this includes elderly people and even a pregnant lady who were trapped. We’ve had communications with the disaster management and the borough, and help has been promised. But the thing is, several people don’t want to leave. We could only encourage them, but we cannot force them. So for those who stayed, we tried to bring meals to those who have. We secured about 800 lunches so far. We’ve also secured blankets, and things like sanitiser, and disinfectant, and so forth. Our goal right now is simply to help. Evacuate those who want to leave, and provide as much assistance as we can to those who want to stay,” Sankar explained.

EVACUATION

EVACUATION

SCORES OF families were evacuated from their homes in affected areas throughout Trinidad yesterday where boats were were the only means of getting out of flooded roads.

In Valsayn South and Spring Village as well as Madras Road, Santa Monica Road, Carli Bay Road, Couva and other areas, dinghies and rescue craft were utilised to evacuate dozens of people.

There were tears as many counted their losses and fears that the high water did not seem to be receding.

