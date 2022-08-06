CARONI UNDER WATER

Caroni residents felt the brunt of heavy rains that persisted from Thursday night into yesterday morning as many of them woke up to their homes and streets completely flooded.
Major flooding also occurred in the Penal-Debe area yesterday.
Residents of flood-prone areas are now fearful that the forecasted early morning showers for today could lead to potential disaster.
Speaking to the media in Caroni yesterday, Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally said, “People are indoors and they cannot come out. Their vehicles are parked because you cannot traverse the roadways. It is actually three to four feet of water so normal vehicles cannot traverse those waters.”
And Councillor for St Augustine south, Piarco, St Helena, Richard Rampersad, said, “The Caroni River is the main water course that traverses my electoral district and others. And what we would have seen develop throughout the course of last (Thursday) night, we have significant erosion to the river embankment, so much so that it is basically a mere one and a half to two feet before the water overflows and come into the village and into the community of Ibis Gardens.”
He added that residents contacted Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan who stated that his engineering team was aware of the situation.
However, Rambally said despite the ministry’s effort to deploy a singular 12-inch pump to clear the water, not much was done yesterday since the pump was not working properly.
He added, “There is a singular 12-inch pump on one end, which is on the outflow of the Caroni village, and that pump has not been functioning properly. So, even though it was deployed by the Ministry of Works, I am not being political, I am simply stating a fact. The fact is that even though the pump was deployed at 2 a.m., it only got started at 9.30 a.m. and even when it got started, it is not even working now because it is not functioning optimally.”
River come down
Several residents of Ibis Gardens and La Paille Village in Caroni were upset yesterday because they said the flooding and damage caused to their homes could have been avoided had the ministry done a proper job with the embankment.
One resident of Persad Street said officials from the ministry built an embankment only five months ago, yet water from the riverbank was still able to burst through.
He added that for the last five years, the ministry has not maintained the sluice gates either.
Rambally said this is a matter that has been raised from time to time, adding that it seems to be a perpetual problem.
“The sluice gates on the Caroni River bank have to be properly maintained throughout the year because what happens is, once the river raises and that sluice gate is not functioning properly, even without a breach of the riverbank or the water crossing over the riverbank, those sluice gates now allow water from there to come in to this part of the area. That’s what happened yesterday.
“So, you had a large volume of water already accumulated here yesterday (Thursday) by about midday. Then, as the river water itself came down with a spate and the water level increased, it started to cross the Caroni River bank, crossed over New Street and started to join this already existing massive volume of water. That now caused a breach of the old Caroni River bank and that is what you’re seeing, this whole flow of water.
“You can see this water gushing through and going behind us now into Caroni village. This started from about 4 p.m. yesterday. It was not as bad as this, but because nothing was done to remedy the situation, this volume of water has continued throughout the night and as we speak now, it’s about 11 a.m., and this is the volume of water that is coming into Caroni village and has flooded out all of the homes,” he added.
Fearful residents
Rampersad said the last major flooding which occurred in 2018 has left many of these residents emotionally traumatised, and as such, they were very unsettled after seeing the height of water which swamped their community yesterday.
Another resident of Ibis Gardens, Ian Gayah, said, “A riverbank that was over 20 feet wide now reduced to less than 18 inches and if it does breach, it will affect over 200 homes in Ibis Gardens. This (Friday) morning the water was only one foot away. Over two months ago the ministry was informed that the system was breaking and two months have elapsed, and now we have this heavy rain. Thank God there’s nothing worse but if anything, further happens, we will have a situation where this bank will break.
“I understand some members of the ministry was here this (Friday) morning. But the big issue that they’re having is no funding. But, again, this was a situation that they were informed about over two months before so at least some form of action could have been taken. But this is where we are at presently.”
He said many residents went to bed extremely fearful on Thursday night as most of the homes were flat and the river was breaching the top, over 20 feet high.
Additionally, he said there are a lot of small caimans walking on the riverbank trying to escape the water .
The Express observed flood waters on Bridges Street reaching residents up to their knees.