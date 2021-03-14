CARPHA: AstraZeneca vaccine in C’bean from a different batch

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has stated that the AstraZeneca vaccine being used in the Caribbean is not the same version or batch as the one in Europe.
CARPHA yesterday issued a statement noting that it is aware that some countries in the European Union have suspended their AstraZeneca vaccination campaign as a result of reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in people who had received the vaccine.
It stated this was done as a precautionary measure while a full investigation is conducted into the reports.
CARPHA said at present it cannot be determined whether there is a link between the vaccine and the disorders.
It stated that adverse reactions that happen following immunisation with any vaccine need to be fully investigated to rule out various factors, for example, concomitant illnesses, progression of a disease, and batch assessment, before a final decision is made by the health authorities.
“It must be noted that the vaccine being used in the Caribbean is not the same version or batch as the one in Europe,” stated CARPHA.
It pointed out that the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) systematically reviews any vaccine safety signals and concerns related to Covid-19 vaccine safety.
This committee, it stated, is carefully assessing the current reports on the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“As soon as WHO has gained a full understanding of these events, the findings and any changes to current recommendations will be immediately communicated to regional and international public health partners, which includes CARPHA,” it stated.
CNN reported yesterday that Ireland had temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine following a report from Norway of patients developing blood clots post inoculation.
It stated the Norwegian Medicines Agency on Saturday said there were four new cases of serious blood clotting in adults after taking the vaccine.
CNN noted that Ireland is the latest in a string of European countries that have decided to partially or fully suspend the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of patients developing blood clots after inoculations.
Health authorities in Austria were the first to sound the alarm on the potential dangers of the vaccine, suspending on Tuesday one batch of doses.
Italy on Friday banned the use of vaccines from a specific batch of AstraZeneca doses following the death of a serviceman in Sicily, who had died of cardiac arrest one day after receiving his first dose of the vaccine.
Denmark, however, last Thursday became the first European country to temporarily suspend the entire roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
AstraZeneca has robustly defended its vaccine, saying in a statement yesterday that there were no confirmed quality issues for any batch of the vaccine, and “no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia” for people who had received it.
CARPHA on Variants
CARPHA also stated that the appearance of variants is part of the normal cycle of viral infection and replication and should not be considered an unusual process.
It said because the variants appear more frequently the more subjects become infected, it is essential to maintain all the measures that prevent the occurrence of new infections (use of masks, washing hands, social distancing, avoiding crowds, etc).
CARPHA stated that the appearance of new variants does not justify in any way the interruption of the vaccination campaigns against SARS-CoV-2.