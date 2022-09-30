It is challenging to live with uncertainty, and every new missing person report impacts family members and friends still searching for their loved ones.
Over this last week, the search for The University of the West Indies employee Marissa Edwards hit hard and struck home for the family of missing Chaguanas schoolteacher Susan Maynard.
One of Susan’s sisters is married to a brother of Marissa. He was in the search party of relatives and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) who discovered Marissa’s body on Monday at dusk, during a search on an isolated road which connects McBean Village and Waterloo.
Marissa was last seen on September 18 leaving her Freeport home with her boyfriend, Simeon Roopchand. His body was discovered in a forested area in Tabaquite on Saturday evening.
Police suspect that Roopchand, 51, died by suicide in a forested area off McCarthy Street, Tabaquite, days after he killed her.
An autopsy is pending to ascertain the cause of her death.
Upon hearing the news of the disappearance of Marissa, Susan’s mother, Clarissa Jones, said her family’s frustration, helplessness and despair, felt from the day four years ago when her daughter went missing, returned anew.
In an interview on Wednesday, Jones said: “News of Marissa missing made me numb with stress. I got dressed and went to the house. I just sat there. I could not function. I was in a trance. But I wanted to support the Edwards family because I know the emotional pain they were feeling. My family said extra prayers for Marissa. My big son, Edwin, called me today and said, ‘Mammy, this hit home. What is going on with my sister?’”
The mother added: “Our family is always under more distress in September because Susan went missing on September 4 four years ago. And Marissa went missing in the same month. While I was at Edwards family’s house, a person asked me how I am feeling. I told her I am drained. A lot was going on in my mind. She told me I looked spaced out.
“One of Susan’s sisters posted a condolence message to Marissa’s family on Facebook. But she also posted Susan’s picture and a message about her missing sister. My family is still hurting so much.”
A case of depression
Susan had been diagnosed with depression in 2016 and was on prescribed medication for her illness.
Jones’ mother had also suffered from depression, and since the mental disorder skipped a generation, Susan is the only of Jones’ children who showed symptoms of it.
Susan is not married and did not have children, but chose the life of an educator and was employed as a Spanish teacher.
She last worked at the Upper Level Educational Institute in Chaguanas.
On the afternoon of September 4, 2018, Susan left her home in Charlieville, telling her relatives she was headed to a shop on the street to purchase a phone card.
She left that day wearing a long black skirt and a purple top, with a pair of brown shoes.
She carried nothing—no purse, cellphone, spectacles, or medication.
Susan did not stop at the neighbour’s store, but continued walking until she disappeared from the lives of her family.
Within the first hour of her leaving home, the mother sensed something was wrong, having experienced it with another relative.
Jones is retired from her job as a geriatric nurse.
Since Susan disappeared, she has dedicated her time to combing areas across the country, from San Juan to Arima, Tunapuna and Princes Town, posting flyers and showing passers-by her daughter’s picture to raise awareness about their lost loved one.
Relentless search
The family had formed search groups and went out looking for her, driving around Chaguanas, Enterprise, Montrose, Charlieville and Longdenville.
They searched for days and received feedback that people saw her in Montrose, and others said in Longdenville, walking in the same clothes and shoes she wore when she left home.
One of Jones’ sons, who is a police officer, quickly had colleagues on the lookout for Susan, but there were no sightings or any leads to further the investigation.
Missing person flyers, social media posts and search parties have yielded very little information.
Someone told her it was believed she was spotted walking on a street in Charlieville.
At another time, Jones received a phone call from a man who read an Express article a year after Susan’s disappearance, saw her picture and said he thought he saw her early one morning at a bus stop in San Juan.
Sadly, neither of those tips led to finding her.
Even with the Covid-19 pandemic, and at 67 years old, being in the high-risk category to contract the potentially fatal coronavirus, Jones was still searching for her missing daughter.
Over the last two years, even though Covid-19 restrictions had limited her movements at times, Jones ensured she was fully vaccinated with her booster shot and continued to press on, in the search for Susan.
Jones has also wondered if her daughter was among the fatalities of the Covid-19 virus, but she said she did not hear of any “Jane Doe” victims at the hospital or morgues.
Her family has had Susan’s photo digitally altered to show how she may look if her facial features changed over the years.
They also want the public to know that other distinguishing marks on her include burn marks on both hands and a birthmark on the right leg, on the knee.
Jones said her daughter was on medication for allergies due to exposure to aluminium, perfumes, costume jewelry and meats with hormones.
Susan has brown eyes and black hair, is approximately 169 centimetres (five feet, six inches) tall, her shoe size is nine and her dress size is medium, said her mother.
Jones said it has been four years since any police officer has contacted her about her daughter’s case, and she said it is not worth the effort to contact them.
Instead, she intends to contact the HSRT, with the hope that they may uncover a lead to her missing daughter.
“They (the TTPS) are probably not even thinking about my Susan anymore. The hunters are so dedicated to what they are doing. Rain or sun, they are out there. God bless them for their work,” said the mother.
If you saw something,
say something
The Express spoke with HSRT’s captain Vallence Rambharat about the case of missing Susan, and he said the team will take on her case.
“We will do what we can to help them through this distress. Our team will go through with them what happened at that time and collect as much information as they have in their possession on this case. Also, we will work with the TTPS to find out what information they would have uncovered and merge the two sets of information to see if we can get a possible lead.
We also rely on the public to inform us about what they may know in this case, and what they may have seen or heard about Susan. We know it will be challenging because the case is four years old, but we will make the effort to do all that we can,” said Rambharat.
Anyone with information can contact the Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or the Chaguanas Police Station at 665-9958; or send information to the TTPS app. The HSRT can be contacted via its social media pages.