Senior Superintendent of the Southern Police Division Richard Smith says he has been in discussion with business owners to seek alternative payment options for their deliveries to avoid their employees being targeted by thieves.
Smith made the statement as yet another delivery driver fell victim to gun-toting bandits in San Fernando yesterday morning.
Smith said a delivery driver of Screw Tek Ltd was robbed of an undisclosed sum of cash when confronted by armed bandits on Cipero Street.
The driver had parked to conduct business at a hardware store when the two men held him up at gunpoint, grabbed the cash, and then escaped in a waiting vehicle.
A report was made to the San Fernando Police and officers are hoping to make a breakthrough, said Smith.
And on Friday a delivery driver for a fast-food outlet was robbed at gunpoint of his vehicle parked at South Park Mall.
The KFC employee reported to police that he was robbed of his car, cash and personal items.
A police report stated that the driver was seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, a gold-coloured Nissan Almera that was parked along Main Street in South Park in the vicinity of a KFC outlet when he was approached by two men at around 6.10 p.m.
One of the men pointed a firearm at the driver and announced a robbery.
They took the victim’s cell phone valued at $2,000, his wallet containing his driver’s permit, bank card and other personal documents, and $500.
They then ordered the driver out of his vehicle and escaped with it along the Tarouba Link Road towards Marabella.
A report was made to the police and officers of the Mon Repos police station responded.
Smith told the Express, “We must look at alternative methods of payments because travelling salesmen and workers are being targeted as they sometimes carry cash. We are in discussions with the business community to look at alternative methods for them to receive payments other than cash-on-board. We are aware that thieves are on the prowl and robberies are occurring almost every day. We urge the public to take precautions and safeguard themselves and their valuables.”