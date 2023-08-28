Cashier rescued from fiery end

The actions of two men may have saved the life of a cashier who was attacked at Kappa Drugs in St James on Friday.
The incident took place at the outlet located on Damian Street.
Police were told that, around midday, the suspect, a 20-year-old man from Diego Martin, entered the establishment and purchased a 1.5 litre bottle of water and half a pack of cigarettes and left.
He returned about 3.50 p.m., claiming that the change given from the earlier purchase was incorrect.
The cashier made checks, which revealed that everything had been balanced, and that the correct amount of change had been given.
The man then became visibly enraged, threatened to burn down the establishment and left.
About ten minutes later, the man returned holding a petrol container in his hand.
He raised the bottle and began throwing the contents onto the cashier. As the 30-year-old woman attempted to run, however, the man grabbed her by her hair and threw her on the ground. He then continued to throw fuel on the woman.
However, two men who were in the building at the time, on hearing the commotion, immediately sprang into action.
Before the suspect could light a match, the men subdued him and kept him detained.
The police were notified and a team of officers from the Western Division, led by PC James and PC Morris, responded.
The man was arrested and taken to the St James Police Station.
WPC Duke is continuing enquiries.