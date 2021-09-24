Casino industry ‘grateful’ for safe-zone plan

Sherry Persad, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Members Club Association (TTMCA), says the casino industry is grateful to be able to reopen under the Government’s Covid-19 “safe zone” initiative.
But, she says, the curfew hours still pose a challenge for the industry, which relies on night-time activity for its earnings.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that businesses that had been closed or restricted due to Covid-19 regulations would be allowed to reopen, but only to fully vaccinated patrons.
Staff of these businesses must also be fully vaccinated, Rowley said.
This includes food businesses, entertainment centres, gyms, fitness centres, bars and restaurants, casinos, etc.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Persad said the decision is a welcome one for the casino industry, which has suffered major losses due to the closure.
“We are very much pleased that we are getting the opportunity to reopen and to allow our employees to get their lives in order,” she said.
High vaccination rate
She added that the industry is well on its way to having a 100-per cent employee vaccination rate.
“We have almost 90 per cent of our employees vaccinated, and moving to the hundred per cent which is under way,” she said.
She expressed confidence that the 100-per cent target would be reached before reopening on October 11.
Persad said at her own establishment, ensuring all patrons are vaccinated would not be difficult to do. “We have a receptionist, and everybody coming in has to show their membership and all information is taken at the reception.
“So, it is easy to capture the (vaccination) information at the front desk,” she said.
“We are very much looking forward to reopening on October 11, and we are going to be following all the protocols and the restrictions that are being put out there.”
But Persad expressed hope that the curfew hours would be extended even further.
Curfew ‘challenging’
On Thursday, Rowley announced a one-hour extension of the current curfew hours.
Currently movement is allowed between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. However, from Monday, this will be extended to 10 p.m.
“We are hoping that the place becomes better and more vaccination is being done so that we can open for longer hours,” Persad said.
“Because we really need to open for longer hours. The curfew at 10 o’clock is challenging because our industry is a night industry and we really need more hours. The restricted hours are definitely going to cause problems for us.”
Persad urged those who are still unvaccinated to accept the Covid-19 vaccine.
“It is a personal choice, everybody has a choice whether they want to or not,” she noted.
“I know some people have medical reasons and their personal input into it, but in order to move forward like the entire world is and other countries are doing, everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves and everybody else around them.”