A MAN was shot dead at his Diego Martin bar/casino on Tuesday night during a robbery.
Police said Lucius John, 35, who lived at Simon Trace, Gopaul Avenue, Diego Martin, was sitting in a back room of the LA Amusement Pub along Diego Martin Main Road around 7.30 p.m. when a gunman attempted to enter.
John saw him and alerted everyone in the bar that there was a gunman outside. Everyone ran out but John remained inside.
John’s relatives who did not want to be named said his alert on Tuesday night saved the lives of his other relatives.
The woman said while John crept down in the bar to avoid being shot the gunman stuck his hand through a hole in the wall at the side of the bar which is used to collect wagers while the bar is closed.
John was near to the hole when the gunman opened fire, hitting him once to the head.
He died on the scene.
When officers of West End Police Station and the Western Division Task Force arrived, the gunman had already escaped.
The murder toll stood at 383 up to last night while the toll on this date last year was 517.