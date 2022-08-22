Cataract relief for Tobagonians

from next month Tobago will begin clearing the years-long backlog of patients awaiting cataract surgery.
On Friday, via a Facebook post, the Tobago House of Assembly’s Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection invited residents of the island who have been waiting for cataract surgeries in the public healthcare system or who believed their vision was impaired by cataracts, to make an appointment to be pre-screened under the Tobago Cataract Backlog Programme.
Tobagonians were encouraged to contact the Roxborough Hospital at 660 6887 or 6604392 ext 2239 or 2240 to make an appointment, or register via the Tobago Regional Health Authority’s (TRHA) website.
In a recent interview, TRHA medical chief of staff Dr Nathaniel Duke said a highly trained and qualified medical team from abroad, comprising ophthalmologists, vitreoretinal surgeons and cataract operating theatre nurses, would be arriving on the island to conduct the surgeries at the newly opened Roxborough Hospital.
“They will be bringing all of the equipment necessary. The team will also interface with the team in Tobago, so there will be an exchange of that knowledge, especially at the level of nursing. Because we do have a relatively young nursing staff. We would like them to get that level of experience, so that’s part of the initiative,” he stated.
He said cataract patients will first have to be screened before surgeries are done.
“After you have been registered, you will be given a date to come in, where you will have your screening, where the team will actually check your eyes. They will look at your vitals, they will look at your underlying medical issues. And from that point, they will determine your suitability for cataract surgery or not. Some individuals will have a combination of cataracts and glaucoma surgery. So we have to look at those individuals separately because you cannot do cataract surgery on someone who has glaucoma and not do glaucoma surgery at the same time. It has to be done together,” he explained.
“So when we classify the patients, we will then plan for their surgery. Those who have uncontrolled underlying chronic diseases will be seen by the medicine specialists immediately, to start the controlling process. On the day of surgery, after you have been verified that you are appropriate for surgery, you will be given specific instructions on what to do and when to return,” Duke said.
He said 24 hours before surgery, patients will be tested for Covid-19 and must be Covid-negative before proceeding to the surgical phase.
“On the day of surgery when you come to Roxborough you will be escorted up by our customer service personnel and then you will be brought to the first floor. We will have you lie down a little bit, relax yourself, your vitals will be taken and any form of anxiety, hopefully we can allay that anxiety, and then you will be taken to the operating room,” he said.
Duke said the cataract surgery takes about 25 minutes, then the patient is required to recover for one to two hours.
“Once everything goes well, you are subsequently discharged with instructions, medications given to you, like your eyedrops. Your follow-up will be within two weeks,” he said.
Clearing the backlog
Health Secretary Faith B.Yisrael said the Division expects surgeries to continue until about December. “We anticipate that we will start with a list that has probably about 300 people or so, and then roll on from there. The initial investment for this is a little over $2 million. Even though there may be individuals who may not be a part of a clinic or who may just think that they have cataracts, we really want to focus on those who’ve been in the system for some time and who have been waiting for some time. We really want to deal with those individuals first and foremost, and the others we can fill in as we have the time, space and resources as we go along,” she stated.
B.Yisrael noted that some patients have been waiting for cataract surgeries for up to six years.
She said because of the Covid-19 pandemic, elective surgeries such as cataract surgery were stopped.
“So even if you were lined up to do it in maybe 2019 or 2020, Covid happened and then that halted it. To have cataracts means that you really can’t see properly out of one eye or both eyes. And we decided we could do something that is relatively cheap, that’s relatively simple that can alleviate this concern that so many Tobagonians have. We decided let’s just do a special project to deal with the backlog,” she said.
“So if you know, for example, you are part of the eye clinic at the Scarborough General Hospital, you have been lined up waiting to do the surgery for umpteen years, it’s been more than several months you’ve been waiting, we are asking you to call so that we can do the registration of you, so that we can do some of the pre-work, and then from September 1 or so is when we would be starting the actual surgeries,” B.Yisrael urged.
She said all the equipment brought in by the cataract medical team will remain on the island even after the programme has ended.