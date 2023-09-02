CATCH THE CRIMINALS

Erla Christopher

President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud says it is “rather difficult” to agree that Trinidad and Tobago’s crime situation is improving, given what citizens are facing daily.

He was of the view that part of the reason for the decline in serious crimes and the stability in the murder rate may be because “fewer and fewer” people were moving around at night., “…and therefore there are fewer and fewer people to rob and/or kill, because of that.”

Aboud said he did not believe, from a managerial, leadership and strategic point of view, that it is wise to characterise a “dangerous situation” such as crime in Trinidad and Tobago as “improving”.

He stressed that finding and catching criminals was the key to drastically reducing crime.

“One of the most important ways that the Police Service can assist the country’s safety coefficient is by creating greater fear among criminals that they will be caught,” Aboud said in an interview with the Express yesterday.

“And the only way to create that fear is to start catching them. At this time, criminals are too free to do what they want and get away. We have tried every initiative possible to create surveillance and to create CCTV footage and to put evasive measures in place, but the fact is that once the crime has been committed the perpetrators are of the view that in 90 per cent of the cases they are going to go free. And I will like to respectfully suggest that therein lies the heart of the problem,” he added.

Aboud was commenting on Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher’s remarks at Thursday’s Independence Day celebrations that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s crime-fighting initiatives were working.

Christopher reported an 11 per cent reduction in serious crimes, a 67 per cent decline in shootings and woundings as of August 31, and an eight per cent increase in illegal firearms seizures.

“Our intelligence machine has served us well. And we’ve arrested 129 persons in connection with home invasions. TTPS has been making substantial progress in its crime-fighting initiatives,” she declared.

Contacted for comment, Aboud told the Express in a telephone interview:

“The Commissioner’s remarks place commentators who want to make constructive contributions in a very difficult place, simply because while we sympathise with the Commissioner’s need to motivate her forces and to keep the ranks of the service inspired and encourages, the situation being faced by citizens on a daily basis is not really in keeping with the remarks which were made.”

He added, “In that sense, it is rather difficult to agree that the situation is improving or that the situation has taken a turn for the better. The fact is that the country’s economy and the quality of life of the people is being severely damaged by the fear factor, especially after dark, which is starting to creep everywhere in the country.

Aboud said DOMA was fully in favour of supporting the Commissioner and the TTPS in “every way possible”.

Also commenting on Christopher’s remarks was president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh who said yesterday: “The Commissioner of Police’s statements that serious crime is down is welcomed news, but I wonder which district she refers to because home invasions haven’t decreased in the Southern region as far as we are aware, judging from the media reports—mainstream and social media.”

He said while this year’s murder toll thus far was the same as the same period last year (2023: 392; 2022: 392), there are a few months to go before the end of the year.

He said the business group hoped that there are no additional murders this year.

“And that the crime detection tools that they refer to and technologies that they’re using to apprehend the bandits and to fight the crime, we hope that they bear fruit sooner that later because the society is in a state of extreme frustration where crime is concerned,” Singh said.

He said the Chamber hoped to also see a greater police presence in the San Fernando.

“We are seeing a decline in police presence in downtown San Fernando, so we’re wondering what is the situation regarding the municipal police. We are sure the criminal element is also paying attention to this. We will certainly feel a lot safer with more foot patrols by the police,” Singh said.

Hope on the horizon

Meanwhile, President of the San Juan Business Association Jason Roach said, based on media reports, there was “certainly some hope” regarding T&T’s crime situation, however, he believed more should be done.

Roach lauded police on last week’s discovery of a plant used to make assault rifles using 3D-printing technology.

He said that police were paying attention to the latest trends and technology that can impact crime was commendable.

