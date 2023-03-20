Catching the predator

A local vigilante known by the screen name “To Catch a Predator TT” has confronted approximately 25 adult men who have used social media to engage in sexual communication with fictional minors online.
In some cases, the men left their homes to meet with the purportedly underage girls.
Amid the prevalence of child sexual abuse and violence against women in Trinidad and Tobago, the person behind the page (whom we will refer to as X), operating both on Instagram and YouTube, told the Express in an anonymous interview last week that its owners had grown frustrated by “young ladies being raped, murdered and dumped”.
Inspired by NBC’s Dateline programme “To Catch a Predator” run by American journalist Chris Hansen, X began speaking with alleged predators online in March 2022.
“When I looked at the concept, I thought about everything that is taking place in Trinidad and Tobago when it comes to this. Also, I witnessed maxi drivers and conductors having these types of relationships with schoolgirls when I was a teen. So, I just decided to experiment, and caught two of them back-to-back. A lot of people were happy that someone took the initiative to start this project in Trinidad and Tobago, so I continued,” X said last week.
The “To Catch a Predator TT” profile (which boasts a combined following of approximately 10,842 across both platforms) spoke with the Express following the discovery of hundreds of adult men contacting the fake Facebook profile of Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated 15-year-old Selina Ali, which was published in the Sunday Express last week.
Having spoken to multiple men through varying Facebook and Instagram profiles, the “To Catch a Predator TT” account says the Express’ findings were consistent with its own.
The men featured in its videos had randomly contacted their profiles, it said.
Following the publication of their videos, it said owners had no knowledge of whether or not these men were contacted by police.
However, they say they were told by police at one point that no arrests could be made as a real child was not involved.
“I called the police when I was at the location to videotape the second catch. I explained to them what was taking place and they said that they wouldn’t be able to arrest him as there isn’t a real minor involved in the matter, so there isn’t anything to charge him with, to take before a magistrate... They also added that what I’m doing is not illegal,” X said.
X said the end goal was increasing awareness in the population and purposely instilling fear into potential perpetrators. Instances of grooming had become part of the local societal norm, X said.
“The outcome we’re hoping for, since they cannot be arrested and charged, is for the men with these tendencies to become fearful and for people to make a big deal out of it. Because this is a norm in society. This happens every day but people are not talking about it. So with this programme now, it brings light to the situation. Even the young ladies who might have given into these men would see a problem and feel a level of discomfort as the situation is being talked about through this programme,” X said.
‘An adult has no business being friends with a child’
“To Catch a Predator TT” stated that it was not sure what could be done to address widespread grooming, as it sometimes presented itself in a “tricky, sneaky or tactical” way.
“All we can do is plead to young children to not talk to strangers. Yes, predators can be your uncle, stepfather, aunty or daddy. That’s something you’ll have to figure out in your family. But to eliminate the stranger side of it, a child has no business being friends with an adult. And an adult has no business being friends with a child,” it said.
On Tuesday the page said that in addition to 25 alleged predators it had featured in its YouTube videos, there were at approximately “ten or 20” others who are currently speaking with its fake profiles.
“We are positive that there are a lot more that haven’t come across our fake profiles as yet,” it said.
Soft targets
Psychologist Dr Varma Deyalsingh last week told the Express that there were many potential driving factors for men who engage in child sexual abuse, including opportunity, natural attraction, inferiority complexes, self-esteem issues and the availability of children as soft targets.
These reasons were separate from paedophilia, in which people were sexually attracted to pre-pubescent bodies and who, according to Deyalsingh, make up one per cent of the population. “Paedophiles don’t choose what arouses them- they discover it. This is a terrible way to go through life and some succumb and become molesters, seeking their young victims,” he said.
And in addition to these, in some instances, he said, young children were targeted as they are viewed as forbidden fruit and in some cultures, a vessel for purification from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).
From a psychological standpoint, he said, to deal with the issue of child grooming or CSA a clear message needs to be sent to potential perpetrators that, “The law will expose and punish those individuals.”
“Social learning theory would cause some to witness persons being punished and thus can restrain them from acting out their urges. This sends a strong message to those who have a job, social life and family and have a lot to lose. If people know they could be caught and exposed regardless of position, wealth or power it sends a strong message,” he said.
“Human trafficking rings cater to the needs of some and we need to expose and stop these. The bored, socially isolated individuals who may become disinhibited with drug use have less to lose and may still take chances,” Deyalsingh said.
In addition, he said there was a need for the halting of victim blaming, the education of young boys and holding the people involved responsible for their actions.
“We have to teach adults to respect a child’s childhood. Respect their innocence. Respect their age. They are not there to be used as sex toys. Any adults seeking the company of children rather than other adults should be a cause of concern,” he said.