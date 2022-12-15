CATHERINE CRIES

The jovial disposition of Paria official Catherine Balkissoon changed yesterday as she burst into tears when commission of enquiry chairman Jerome Lynch said her actions would have been different had her father or son been trapped in the pipeline.
Balkissoon spent over four hours on the witness stand at the ninth day of hearing of the enquiry into the Paria tragedy, at the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain.
The enquiry is tasked with investigating the diving tragedy which claimed the lives of Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31; and Rishi Nagassar, 48, who were sucked into the pipeline while conducting maintenance works on February 25, 2022.
Christopher Boodram, 36 is the sole survivor.
Balkissoon, a member of Paria’s Incident Management Team (IMT), was the official out at sea on the barge, and was the “direct line” to advise what was happening and action any plan on site.
The session, which started at 9 a.m., started off with Paria’s attorney, Gilbert Peterson, requesting that Balkissoon have her coffee as she had been unable to earlier.
After taking the oath, Balkissoon said she was anxious and needed her coffee, and placed a silver canister in front of her.
Lynch assured there was no need for her to be nervous, and indicated she would conclude her evidence yesterday itself; and Balkissoon replied with a smile and chuckle, saying, “Good, it’s Christmas.”
After about an hour and 45 minutes of her defending her actions and those of Paria in preventing divers from effecting a rescue and from not taking rescue action, Balkissoon broke down.
It happened only after Lynch seemed taken aback on her comment that there was a “balancing” act on Paria’s decisions.
The commission’s senior counsel, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, asked Balkissoon whether Paria took “quick and urgent” action with the incident.
She said they were trying to “de-risk” what was going on inside the pipeline, which had oil.
She added they did not know what caused the incident, and the argument can be turned around to highlight the actions Paria took in not placing any lives at risk going into the pipe.
Balancing act
Balkissoon: Paria also took action by telling LMCS not to dive. Paria also took action to say listen, hold up, are you sure you want to dive in there because these are the risks to, eh, someone’s life can be lost, eh. It’s a balancing act, right.
Lynch: It might be a different balancing act if it was your father who was in the pipe or your son.
Balkissoon: No, that’s not fair. (Balkissoon started crying.)
Paria’s attorney, Gilbert Peterson, SC, intervened, saying it was obvious the deceased are not Balkissoon’s family, but she is a human being and there should be respect for Paria’s witnesses.
Lynch apologised, saying he did not intend to upset anyone.
However, he stuck to his guns, saying part of the risk analysis must include the persons willing to go into the pipe and he reiterated what he said about a different action, had a relative been in the pipe.
Lynch: I cannot divorce myself from the fact that if it were my son I would take a risk that I might not if it were not my son, and that is a perfectly reasonable factor to take into account.
“I’m simply asking the question whether or not there were willing people to enter the pipe, and whether that risk was factored to prevent people from going into the pipe... it does seem to be a relevant factor because anybody who has a child or a father would wish to make a different decision to the professional who may not be prepared to enter a pipe.
“You might be prepared to risk your life far quicker if it were your son or your father than you would if it were a stranger. That is a factor, and to prevent somebody from being able to do that even if they were putting their own life at risk is a big step, and that is the only reason for which I ask that question.”
Too late
Earlier, in response to questions from Maharaj, Balkissoon admitted Paria did not have plan to deal with a Delta P situation.
Maharaj noted the expert In-Corr Tech’s report, which stated the accident was caused by a latent Delta P hazard (differential pressure) which became active after the inflatable plug was removed.
Balkissoon testified that she did not fully agree with the report, and she went into detail trying to explain that it was her opinion that the plug, if sucked into the pipeline with the divers, would have hampered rescue efforts.
Later, Lynch requested that the plug be brought before the commission at another sitting, as he remarked that it is not the first time in the world that someone has died from Delta P, and again questioned why was there no plan.
Both Maharaj and Lynch appeared perturbed when Balkissoon, in response to their questions, said she did not seek to get information from Michael Kurban who had dived into the pipe and retrieved a go-pro camera and dive tank.
Maharaj noted that Balkissoon would have known that LMCS divers were diving in an effort to see what they could do to rescue the divers and she (Balkissoon) was trying to help them in that process.
“Well not by going in the pipe or anything, eh,” said Balkissoon, as she burst into laughter.
Balkissoon said she knew the Coast Guard did not have the equipment and training to effect a rescue and that LMCS had these resources which she related to (Paria’s terminal operations manager, Collin) Piper, who maintained his instruction that they “stand down”.
Both Maharaj and Lynch interrogated Balkissoon on why she did not seek information from Boodram or Kurban.
She said Kurban would not have been able to provide “enough information”, as he did “not have oil on him” when he came out of the pipe.
Lynch appeared bewildered by this comment, saying Balkissoon cannot make this assumption without asking Kurban a question.
It was noted that Boodram spent nearly three hours escaping the pipe and he would have been the best person to question.
Maharaj: You had a golden opportunity to turn around and go and meet him when you saw that he was a retrieved diver.
Balkissoon: I had an opportunity, yes, but the opportunity could have made itself available to others also.
She said Piper called her and related to her what Boodram had said.
Lynch noted this was “a little bit late”, as it was five hours after Boodram was rescued.