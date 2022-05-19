The Roman Catholic Church has established its own investigative team to “verify the truth” of allegations of child abuse at children’s homes.
“Every child is a gift from God and deserves love and protection from all forms of abuse. These allegations grieve our hearts and we shall do everything we can to bring healing and justice,” Archbishop Jason Gordon said in a media release yesterday.
The release referred specifically to the Judith Jones December 2021 report and not the Robert Sabga 1997 report which identified a nun —Sister Dominic Xavier—as an abuser of children at St Jude’s.
The Archbishop said, “The Church takes seriously any and all allegations of this nature and in this regard has immediately launched an investigation to now verify the truth of the allegations.”
He pointed to the statement on page ten of the December 14 Judith Jones report which said, “This report aims not to establish the truth of the allegations of abuse but to acknowledge the allegations, examine the system that facilitates a failure to safeguard children in these spaces and provide recommendations for improvements.”
Gordon said the Church’s investigative team will include independent and qualified experts in the fields of psychology, child care/social work, law and human resource management.
“The mandate of the church is to preach and live the gospel with concern for the total well-being of all persons, especially children, and we give the assurance that every step will be taken to determine the facts and act appropriately in accordance with our public duty,” the Archbishop said.
He said the Church’s investigation will also provide recommendations for improvements for the future.
Gang rape
The Cabinet-appointed investigating team, led by retired Appeal Court judge Judith Jones, was established in July 2021 to conduct an independent investigation into child abuse at residential care institutions for children, as well as incidents of absconding from such institutions.
The report coming out of the probe unearthed and confirmed instances of sexual and physical abuse at some children’s homes, including homes run by the Catholic Church.
The report found that sexual, physical and mental abuse occurs at St Jude’s School for Girls in Belmont, which is run by the Catholic Church’s Corpus Christi Carmelites.
The school houses 56 girls, ages 13 to 17.
According to the report, frequent sexual activity occur among residents, including situations that residents described as “gang rape”. The allegation of “gang rape” was found to be part of a hazing process, the report said.
“Sexual interaction and grooming occur between residents and staff and security personnel,” it said.
On St Jude’s, the report added: “All except one resident have claimed that Ms Myers and her daughter and son were involved in sexual and physical abuse of the residents and that ‘no one can touch her’.... There is sufficient evidence at this home to cause a police investigation. The deputy manager is using his PSC status to hide behind union regulation. He runs an unauthorised sale of snacks to the residents, with no way to account for the spending of the funds nor guarantee the items are of the same value as the expended currency. Themed beatings have also been laid on his doorstep by former residents.”
“Security guards have been found complicit in supplying psychotropic substances and other unregulated drugs to residents,” it added.
“The deputy manager, Mr Sookdeo, was a staff member at St Michaels and he was incidentally the one to order the use of handcuffs on a resident. He was inconsistent with his statements on procedures at the facility when interviewed.”
The report also noted that security at the home failed to report an incident of absconding that resulted in a resident’s possible engagement in sexual relations with an adult.
Sister from hell
Referring to physical abuse at St Jude’s, the report noted that staff promoted a culture that encouraged abuse among residents.
“Ms Millington and a past resident indicated that was common for staff to instigate themed beatings such as ‘House or Compound cut-ass’. The management is aware of these beatings and the staff who are instigators. There are still implements such as handcuffs and batons being used in the home. The deputy manager admitted to directing the handcuffing of a resident as well as admitted to knowing that it was against the law,” it said.
The report noted 30 instances of absconding at St Jude’s between 2016 and 2021.
The Judith Jones report also found that staff at the St Dominic’s Children’s Homes, run by the Catholic Church’s Dominican Sisters, “sometimes fail to identify and protect residents from grooming and thus sexual abuse”.
Twenty-five years ago, a similar investigation into children’s homes in Trinidad and Tobago was conducted by a Cabinet-appointed task force.
The team which carried out the investigation was led by Robert Sabga.
The subsequent 1997 Sabga report noted extreme physical and sexual abuse at both St Jude’s and St Dominic’s.
It named a nun at St Jude’s—Sr Dominic Xavier—who presented a “clear and present danger” to the children, and called for her immediate removal.
“She is beyond guilty in extreme reckless and criminal endangerment, often resulting in bodily harm, physical and psychological abuse and torture, abuse of power and professional incompetence with criminal implications,” the report said.
The report said so alarmed and concerned members of the task force became that the chairman sought an urgent meeting with Archbishop Anthony Pantin and recommended the nun’s immediate removal.
“His Grace, in turn, indicated that he was aware of strong concerns regarding Sister (DX), and that she had many complaints and reports over the years about her, which in turn he had forwarded to his superiors as he had to follow certain protocols. He had assumed that some action had been taken, but the task force’s presentations indicated that obviously this was not so,” the Sabga report said.
“To his credit, he then gave the commitment that he would, with immediate effect, see to Sister Dominic’s removal as manageress at St Jude. The task force left with a sense of profound relief since many individuals had indicated that His Grace would waffle and skirt around the issue. At the time of this writing, however, Sister Dominic still operates at St Jude.
“When contacted about this, His Grace indicated that he had done all he could within the purvey of his power, but that the problem now will lay with the statutory board, which is the Government agency that employed her. He is not in a position therefore to do more than he had, which was to liaise with her superior and solicit her support in the matter, support which he says he received despite a rallying of opposition from senior members of the Carmelite Order,” it added.
Sr Dominic was in charge of St Jude’s from 1981 to 1997, then returned to Grenada where she was born.
She died in 2020 at age 84.