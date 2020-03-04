The Roman Catholic Church of the Archdiocese of Port of Spain has made sweeping changes to its Masses and services to protect parishioners from COVID-19.
With immediate effect, parishioners will no longer be allowed to drink from the Holy Communion chalice during Mass.
The communion host, usually placed on the tongue, will now be given in the hand.
The Archdiocese also prohibited parishioners from shaking hands during the sign of the peace.
It recommended that instead, the exchange of peace be done by “making a small bow”.
Hands will not be held during The Lord’s Prayer and no holy water be provided for use in public spaces, the Archdiocese has instructed. The precautionary measures are in effect “until further notice”, it announced in a statement yesterday.
“With the confirmation that the Government of T&T is escalating their policy on COVID-19, the Roman Catholic Church of the Archdiocese of Port of Spain is now updating their guidelines. Effective immediately, until further notice, full precautionary measures must be followed at all Catholic masses and services,” the Archdiocese stated.
It advised that ministers who distribute communion must sanitise hands before and after distribution.
“Sanitise or wash hands with soap and water before and after church and after leaving church rest room. Cough or sneeze into a flexed elbow or tissue, then throw away tissue into closed bin. Seek medical assistance and stay isolated if you exhibit any flu-like symptoms,” it went on to urge parishioners. The Archdiocese said it continued to pray fervently for and join in solidarity with those impacted by or working to treat COVID-19.
Parishioners: Blood of Jesus cannot be contaminated
While some parishioners agreed with the changes, others felt that more faith should have been exercised by the Church.
“I cannot believe this. Have we no faith? How can they be of the view that the precious blood of Jesus can be contaminated? Whether we receive the precious blood or not should have been optional, not mandatory,” one parishioner told the Express via telephone.
On the Archdiocese’s Facebook page, other expressed similar views.
“Where is the faith and beliefs that there is healing and power in the blood of Jesus Christ? Coronavirus knows its place and bats in its crease and the virus has no place where the body and blood of Christ is. Amen,” one woman commented.
“I guess our first communion candidates will now be taught differently that the body and blood of Jesus can now be contaminated,” another responded.