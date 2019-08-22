THE Caroni Bird Sanctuary was the scene of an animal lover's nightmare on Wednesday when dozens of cats were found dead a stone's throw from the sanctuary's car park.
Animal lover and activist Suzie Gajadhar was the first person to make the grizzly discovery. She described what she saw as a 'cat cemetery'.
Hours earlier she had received a call informing her that three cats had been found dead.
On arriving at the Caroni Bird Sanctuary which has been designated a protected area, she saw not three but between 35 - 40 dead cats and kittens. The animals were believed to be poisoned.
"Animals that are poisoned usually bleed from their mouths and backside. It's also no coincidence that such a large number of cats were found dead," said Gajadhar.
"When I got to the sanctuary I couldn't believe my eyes, I was heartbroken. I can't believe that there are humans who would do something so evil."
Gajadhar was able to save two cats and eight kittens, some of which were still attached to their umbilical cords. She contacted several animal welfare organisations, some of which provided materials for the animals that were rescued. First Call Veterinary Services is now trying to rehabilitate five kittens.
Gajadhar works closely along with veterinarians and animal rescuers. She said that for years the sanctuary has been a dumping site for cats and dogs. She is one of the few who over the past year have been feeding the cats on a daily basis. She is aware that threats were being made by certain individuals on social media to destroy the animals. The images of the dead felines have prompted Gajadhar and others to believe that there is a systematic killing off of cats at the sanctuary which has no video surveillance.The Express understand that those working at the sanctuary are passing the blame from one to the other.
Not only is the poisoning of the cats animal cruelty which is punishable by a fine or imprisonment according the Summary Offences Act, but it has also put other animals that frequent the swamp in jeopardy. Gajadhar said that she and others have spotted dead agouti, matte, hawks and raccoons in the general location in which the carcasses were found. Birds and caimans that may feed on the cats are also in danger of being poisoned.
"So whoever thought that they were doing a good thing by getting rid of the cats has also endangered other species as well,"she said.
Kathleen Braithwaite of the Animal Welfare Network told the Express that up to Wednesday night carcasses were being removed because of the residual effects the poison can have on the environment. Necropsies will be done on some of the carcasses to determine what type of poison was used. The AWN sees cases of animal cruelty on an almost daily basis, said Braithwaite.
The persons responsible for killing the cats are unpatriotic as the discovery which has already been making the rounds on social media will hurt Trinidad's image, Gajadhar added.
"The Caroni Bird Sanctuary is a well known tourist destination. Imagine a tourist getting out of their car and being greeted by the sight of dead cats? I hope the persons that did this are happy, they have turned the swamp into a cat cemetery,"she said sarcastically.
The pictures and videos of the dead cats at the bird sanctuary have provoked a strong reaction from the public.
"When I heard about this attack, I was devastated. Poisoning is violent and painful. These cats didn't just die, they suffered horribly. Looking at the pictures taken at the scene makes me feel physically sick. If this is what humans do, I am ashamed to be human,"said Aara Cleghorn, the founder of Save the Cats.
"This is a disgusting example of of evil, intentional animal cruelty and if allowed to pass without punishment, it has the potential for cruelty to other voiceless beings,"said animal rescuer, Terrance Aleong.
Gajadhar is calling for the matter to be investigated and for the persons involved in the act to be held responsible. She is also calling on animal lovers and rescuers to band together to save remaining cats on the grounds of the sanctuary and take a united stand against animal cruelty. Braithwaite of the AWN said the only silver lining in this case is that it will create more public awareness of the need to treat animals humanely and responsibly.