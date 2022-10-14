CATT: Over 80 boys referred for rehabilitation this year

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (CATT) said that more than 80 boys have been referred to the Authority for rehabilitation in 2022—an increase compared to previous years.
Additionally, there has been an increase in the complexity of these cases, a trend the Authority described as concerning and underscored the need for an “all of government approach” in responding to the needs of children.
In a news release yesterday, CATT said it has now partnered with the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service to develop a programme to assist the “at-risk” teenage boys at one of its child support centres.
CATT said the programme includes positive mentorship and reinforcement, and career guidance to allow for positive character development and growth.
“The programme commenced in July 2022 and is specifically geared towards addressing the psychosocial needs of teenage boys who exhibit challenging behaviours and are deemed to be at-risk,” the Authority said.
Sharon Morris-Cummings, Director (Ag) at the Authority, expressed her gratitude to the Ministry for its collaboration and contribution, which she said has already begun to yield positive changes in the behaviour and character of the boys.
Morris-Cummings also commended other ministries and agencies, including the Military Led Academic Training (MILAT) programme, for continuing to partner with the Authority to provide a more holistic response to the issue of child abuse in Trinidad and Tobago.
She added that she was also heartened by the announcement by the Minister for Youth Development and National Service on the re-opening of St Michael’s Home for Boys, which will provide a safe and rehabilitative space for boys who must be received into care.