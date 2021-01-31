‘Caveman’ dies in drive-by

SANTA CRUZ
A 28-year-old man was gunned down in Santa Cruz yesterday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Emmanuel “Caveman” Phillips, of Monroe Road, La Canoa.
Police were told that around 12.45 a.m., Phillips was liming when a vehicle pulled along side him and gunshots were heard.
The vehicle then sped away.
Phillips was found on the road near his home. Residents raised an alarm and they took Phillips to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, but he died shortly after arrival. Police who responded to the scene found and seized four spent 9mm shells, as well as four damaged projectiles.
PC James, PC Issac, PC Forester, and WPC Diaz, among others, responded. The murder toll for the year to date is 23.