A Cedros fisherman is expected to appear virtually before a Couva magistrate today charged with the murders of fishermen Parasram Boodoo and Navindra Garib, which occurred between July 19 and July 23.
Ramjit Lalchan, 37, of Fullerton Village, was charged with the offences following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul yesterday, police said in a statement.
Boodoo, 42, and Garib, 30, of Carli Bay, Couva were reported missing at sea on July 20 after being last seen the day before leaving the Carli Bay Fishing Depot in a white pirogue.
Boodoo’s body was found at sea off the Plipdeco Port in Point Lisas on July 21 while Garib’s body was found on July 23 in La Brea.
Lalchan was arrested at his Cedros home on July 20 by officers of the South-Western Division.
A pirogue and boat engine were recovered by officers.
Investigations were supervised by Insp Maraj, Sgt Jones and Cpl Deo.
Lalchan was charged by PC Linton Latchman of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region 3, on July 28.