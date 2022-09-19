Residents of Old Southern Main Road in Chaguanas are calling on the relevant authorities to intervene in the operations of a transport company (Center City Transport Company Ltd) and put an end to years of environmental and noise pollution, illegal dumping, blocking of their driveways as well as blockage of the free flow of traffic.
One resident told the Express the company is engaged in the business of transporting cement and, as a result, her home is always filled with cement dust and fumes.
“They blow out the exhaust on the trucks every morning and the smoke and soot end up in my home. And whenever they paint their equipment they do it in the open, so the fumes from the paint also end up in my home,” the resident said.
She said her family had to halt the construction of an upper floor of their home and an elderly relative had to relocate as a result of health problems related to the environmental issues.
When the Express visited the area on Saturday, another resident said four generations of his family have had to endure the negative impacts of the company’s operations.
“These people have been engaged in a number of activities that have threatened, and continue to threaten, the safety and security of residents, and confronting them on the issues has been met with a display of ignorance.
“They used the river reserve at the back of their property as a dumping ground for old tyres. One day the tyres caught fire and burned for two days. When someone finally called the fire station and officers responded, no one wanted to claim ownership of the property when the question was posed to them,” he said.
He noted that the dumping of tyres has led to an increase in mosquitoes and some of the tyres, along with garbage, were dumped to the back of his property.
“I had to physically move it back across to their property because they refused to remove it,” he stated.
“There’s a drain that runs behind the properties on the eastern side of the road. They put in a 12-inch pipe and covered it with material, narrowing the space for water to run off, so that the trucks can cross the drain. This was done so allow them to block every inch of the reserve by the river for them to park their trailers,” he added.
The resident noted the water now flows onto the road, leading to flooding on the road and in some yards, including his.
“We reported it to the Borough (Chaguanas Borough Corporation) but nothing ever resonated from that.”
The resident claimed the business has also encroached on his property.
“They constructed a wall to fence off the truck yard but encroached on my property in doing so. As a result, I had to spend around $10,000 in rental of equipment and labour to cut the wall,” he stated.
He said the business operates 12 18-wheeler trucks and it takes about 25 minutes for a truck to manoeuvre on mornings, so when the traffic is heavy nothing cannot move for more than half-an-hour.
He added that the company also refuels its trucks on the roadway, usually about six or seven at a time, and when that is being done nothing can move.
The resident took the Express to the back of his property and pointed out a set of old tyres, the now compromised drain where the pipe was installed, and the occupation of the river reserve where some aggregate was stored.
A third person, who spoke with the Express via phone, said while he does not live in the community, he operates a business there and has been dealing with some of the issues for the past eight years.
“Recently, I was driving out of the space where my business is as I had to pick up my children from school. I was literally at the point of driving onto the roadway when one of the trucks pulled up and blocked my path.
“I came out and told the driver that he had me waiting a few minutes now and I would like to pass. However, he refused to move and told me I had to wait,” he said.
He said he spoke respectfully to the driver, who developed an attitude and began hurling obscene language at him, so he responded in kind.
“He refused to be approachable or flexible and I had to wait 20 minutes before he drove off. You’re seeing a vehicle coming out of an active driveway, you stop in front of it and you’re not moving to allow it to pass.”
Noting that the company has a policy where the trucks have to reverse into the compound, but have to refuel before they do so, he said: “They would run the fuel hose from inside the compound and refuel the vehicles on the roadway before they start their process of reversing into the yard. So, sometimes you find two trucks have to drive out for one to drive in to fit exactly how they want it to fit.”
He said the blocking of the driveways and roadway probably isn’t an indictment on the owner but more on his drivers and the person in charge of operations as residents have spoken to them on numerous occasions about the inconsiderate parking, as they would be blocking the entire stretch of roadway.
“It is really distressful, especially in the afternoon when people are trying to get home. It’s madness on that street,” he added.
He said his business, which in engaged in auto repairs, is also affected by the cement.
“If you take a look at the vehicles by us, they’re all coated with cement. It blows all over the place and the most prominent evidence of it is on the vehicles. And the cement is damaging the body of the vehicles.”
When contacted last week, Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed said he will have to send a team from his engineering department to investigate the claims.
“We are not in the business of closing anyone down but if there are environmental issues with the operation of the business then he would have to find a way to clean it up or we may have to get the EMA (Environmental Management Authority) and the CMOH (County Medical Officer of Health) involved,” said the mayor.
With respect of the blocking of the roadway, Mohammed said that is a no-no.
“You cannot operate your business in such a manner that you’re blocking the roadways and creating traffic congestion. You also cannot operate your business in a manner that is affecting the residents in your community.”
During the visit on Saturday, the Express spoke with a gentleman who said he was the owner of the transport company and gave his name as Ralph Boodoo.
He said all the allegations are false and that his business activities do not impact negatively on anyone.