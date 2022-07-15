Central businessman granted $300,000 bail

A 53-year-old Chaguanas businessman has been charged for attempting to secure $2.1 million by false pretences.
Barry Samaroo is being called on to answer two charges of uttering a forged document.
He was due to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday.
According to police reports, between June 1 and August 30, 2021, a man made an application at a financial institution for a mortgage debt consolidation loan in the sum of $2.1 million.
The existing loan was for two parcels of land valued at $2,240,000 and $750,000, respectively.
Samaroo allegedly submitted two valuation reports for the land, which when checked, were later found to have been falsified.
A report on the matter was made to the Fraud Squad and an investigation was launched, under the supervision of Snr Supt Groome, Supt Reuben, ASP Lutchman, Insp David and Sgts Bassarath and Toney.
Samaroo was arrested in connection with the matter on Wednesday and charged yesterday.
He appeared before Justice of the Peace Abraham Ali and was granted bail with surety in the sum of $300,000.