Central man shot dead

Four months ago, Darren Nandlal wed his best friend, promising to love and protect her for the rest of their lives.
And when intruders forced themselves into the family’s home on Thursday night, the 32-year-old Central Bank employee shielded his wife with his own body.
Nandlal, a financial examiner, was shot in the head and died at the scene.
A police report stated that three masked men entered the home along Orange Field Road, Carapichaima, asking for Nandlal’s wife, a 35-year-old attorney.
The home invasion happened around 7.10 p.m., leaving relatives and neighbours traumatised and confused.
Police said Nandlal and his wife occupied an upstairs apartment in the two-storey house. His 80-year-old father-in-law lives downstairs.
The report, confirmed by relatives, stated the men, two armed with guns, ambushed the elderly man who was seated in a chair, shouting “where is your daughter”.
The man refused to say in which part of the house his daughter was staying. Police said while the elderly man jostled with two of the men, one gunman walked around to the back of the house and entered the newlyweds’ apartment.
Nandlal’s wife heard the door rattling and went to check on it, police said. The woman, however, spotted the masked gunman and ran to her husband, who was inside the bedroom.
The report stated the gunman followed her and attempted to enter the bedroom, but Nandlal pushed the door against him.
The intruder fired one shot, hitting Nandlal in the head. He collapsed on the ground, next to his screaming wife, police said.
Police said the three men ran away, taking nothing from the house.
Building a life together
The Express visited the crime scene yesterday, but family members said they were fearful to speak about the incident.
A relative, who asked not to be named, said the couple had just returned from work and had gone to their room.
The couple got married in April at the Dattatreya Temple and had planned a wedding reception for later this month.
“They got married in April and were looking forward to building a life together. I think the most important thing for both of them was their careers. They worked very hard,” a relative said.
The relative said the elderly man was not severely injured, but he was traumatised.
“Darren was a gem. He was well brought up and had a bright future. He loved everyone dearly and we all loved him,” she said.
The Express was told that Nandlal was a national scholarship winner.
His father, Dale Nandlal, is an executive member of the UNC Couva North constituency office, and was training agents for Monday’s local government election when his son was brutally murdered.
Brilliant and kind
Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said yesterday he knows the family well and was saddened by Nandlal’s death.
“This is another indication of a very tragic and brutal assault of the law-abiding citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
“Here is a young man who would have been focused in terms of attending college, attending university and serving Trinidad and Tobago in the context of being a financial examiner of Trinidad and Tobago.
“He is no longer with us because of criminals,” he said.
Former local government councillor Dubraj Persad said, “I know the couple personally.
“Darren is educated and well respected. Just a month ago his wife was speaking to me and she raised the issue of crime in the community.”
Senior police officers said the case was “sensitive” and were unable to give details of the incident.
Police said a motive had not yet been determined.
The Express was told investigators were attempting to get closed circuit television footage from homes and businesses in the community.
Nandlal’s friends shared their memories and love for him on social media, saying he was a brilliant and kind soul.
“This is unbelievable... a pure humble soul... intelligent, spiritual, kind... just started a new chapter in his life,” one person wrote.