Central under water

Torrential rainfall on Thursday left several communities in Central Trinidad under water.
Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed yesterday told the Express most of the flooding was concentrated in the Chaguanas East areas of Cunupia and Enterprise.
“In the Jerningham area in Cunupia, a lot of farmers have been flooded out. Yesterday (Thursday) we had some farmers reaching out... as well as some residents in the Enterprise area who were also impacted by the flood waters,” Mohammed said.
Asked if anyone had to be evacuated, Mohammed said that need did not arise.
He said he visited some of the affected residents, and sandbags were distributed to ensure water did not enter their homes.
Asked what plans are in place to prevent further distress, given that the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has advised of potential thunderstorm activity over the weekend, Mohammed responded: “What we plan to do, and what we discussed since the last serious weather pattern we experienced last month, is that we’re going to create something called ‘sand banks’, where each electoral district will have an amount of sand or sand pits, for lack of a better word, where burgesses can visit and collect sand bags.”
However, one resident at Lendore Village, which borders Enterprise, said they receive no assistance from anyone.
Asking not to be named, the resident said he and family members spent the entire evening on Thursday mopping up water from his aunt’s home.
“It’s the worst we’ve ever experienced, and this is something we have been trying to have fixed a long time now,” the Jordan Trace resident said.
He told the Express the issue they have is that a tributary of the Caroni River, which flows behind some of the houses on Jordan Trace, is filled with rubbish, which prevents the water from flowing freely.
“We took pictures of the clogging of the river and sent it to the Member of Parliament. We even spoke to the councillor for the area about it, but all we keep hearing is that they are not responsible for that.
“Every time it rains heavily we have to keep mopping up water because the river fills up quickly, and there’s little space for the water to run. We need to have this fixed, but no one is paying attention to us,” he said. The river needs to be cleaned and dredged to prevent what they have been experiencing from continuing, he said.
Meanwhile, chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation Henry Awong said thankfully his burgesses were spared the brunt of the rainfall.
“The only area we had some degree of flooding was in the Claxton Bay area, and our Disaster Management Unit (DMU) was out there providing some first-responder assistance. So basically, that was the only area we got some flooding yesterday,” he said.