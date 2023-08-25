CEO: Docs who issued sick leave may be called to court

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) chief executive officer (CEO) Garvin Medera yesterday confirmed that the airline did call doctors who issued sick leave certificates to pilots and advised them that they may be subpoenaed to come before the court to give evidence.
The Express reported yesterday that CAL’s Human Resources officials had telephoned doctors and enquired whether they saw the pilots before issuing the certificates.
The pilots say this was a form of bullying and intimidatory tactics.
Questioned about the issue yesterday at a news conference at CAL’s Piarco headquarters, Medera said the first course of action was to obtain an injunction for the courts to prevent the pilots from calling in sick en masse, and that injunction remains in place until September 28.
“We are absolutely going to go forward based on what is recommended, with respect to the relevant actions from the courts to see what is the best course of action,” he said when asked about the calls to doctors.
He said the calls were not made to verify the sick leave but to advise doctors that they may be subpoenaed to come to court and give evidence.
“What we are working on is the advice of counsel with regard to advising the stakeholders in this entire process of what is taking place,” he said.
“That requires that each of the stakeholders involved are aware of exactly what is taking place. So, yes, some doctors would have been made aware that they could be subpoenaed to actually provide evidence with respect to what is taking place,” he added.
According to Medera, last week, a large number of pilots—20 on Friday, 19 on Saturday and 54 on Sunday—called in sick with minimal notice.
He said this forced CAL to cancel 60 flights in total on those days, significantly impacting some 5,000 passengers.
He said sick calls on this scale were of a magnitude greater than normal operations, and were clearly ad hoc industrial action.
The CEO said all flights were restored by August 22, but he noted what transpired was a “terrible experience” for customers, and CAL felt their pain.
Reserve pilots sick too
The pilots’ sick-out action was unexpected as there have been several meetings with the Trinidad and Tobago Pilots Association (TTALPA) over the past month, and the union also submitted a counter-proposal last Friday, said Medera.
He said because the pilots called three hours before their flights to say they were sick, there was insufficient time to put contingency measures in place, and the problem was exacerbated with even the reserve pilots calling in sick as well, leading to a shutdown of flights on Sunday.
Medera said he reached out to TTALPA and its chairman, but those calls went unanswered.
“This event was deeply regrettable, entirely out of our control, and taken with no consideration for the impact on the lives of those passengers, or the impact on our business,” said Medera.
He said for a number of years, including through the pandemic, pilots have received annual increments to salary.
“These negotiations are about additional pay rises over and above the annual rate,” he said.
He said pilots receive an annual salary increment of three per cent based on a 2015 agreement, adding that the pay increases they are negotiating for are above the increases the pilots receive every year since 2016 to present.
He did not divulge the numbers, claiming the issue was sensitive and he did not want to prejudice negotiations.
Medera said that so far, no agreements have been proposed or reached, and any proposals discussed between the union and CAL must be agreed by the board and the Finance Ministry.
He said CAL has not yet had time to counter TTALPA’s proposal which they submitted last Friday.
However, he expressed optimism about a meeting which CAL held with the association on Monday, at which they agreed to come to an amicable resolution.
Different feelings
Asked if CAL has proposed a reduced salary to the pilots which would have triggered the sick-out action, Medera said he was not “familiar” with that and emphasised they are negotiating in “good faith”.
An online petition was started last year calling for the removal of CAL’s vice-president, Human Resources, Roger Berkeley. He is at the centre of the grouse pilots hold.
Asked about this yesterday, Medera said Berkeley would have been one of the “key persons” leading the discussions with pilots in terms of negotiations, and that process is never easy. He said he has no doubt there may have been disagreements with the union in the past and that led to “different feelings”.
However, Medera assured that Berkeley and CAL’s entire management are committed to making things work.
Asked whether there were calls from regional governments over what occurred, Medera said there were calls of concerns and also in support of CAL towards restoration of its services.
—Anna Ramdass