AN estimated 350,000 persons have applied to the Commissioner of Police to be exempted from the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew now in effect under the state of emergency.
However, only an estimated 8,000 persons have had their requests approved.
This was confirmed by Commissioner Gary Griffith during a news conference yesterday at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Also present at the news conference were Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Earla Christopher, Acting Commissioner of Police Wendell Williams, Senior Supt Wayne Mystar, and Head of Legal for the TTPS Christian Chandler.
In addressing the issue of passes, Griffith said he was amazed by the high numbers of persons who were applying for the curfew passes, noting that the groups included chief executive officers, chairpersons of companies, roti shop owners, chartered accountants, sailors, maritime surveyors, tent-rental business owners, “PH” drivers, union workers, and so on. Some persons, Griffith said, some were not even applying out of a perception of necessity, but rather for status.
“We are indeed aware that there are critical elements that should not be hampered in this country. But I will not issue passes to persons based who feel they are entitled to it. Not at all. And we have CEOs and chairpersons, and directors of several companies applying personally for these passes. To them, it is an opportunity to show ‘who I am’. No. Stay at home,” Griffith warned.
He noted that the 350,000 applications came from at least 3,000 companies and citizens.
He said the MTS company alone asked for 3,700 passes, but this was “not going to happen”.
He said giving out these passes would defeat the purpose of the state of emergency, which was to limit the movement of citizens, so that the surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths could be countered.
Reasonable excuse
Griffith also warned that people who, in the 2011 state of emergency, simply showed their precept document as an explanation for being out during curfew hours, would not be similarly facilitated.
He noted that the intention was to have about 85 per cent less of the number of persons on the roadways.
However, he noted the police will not be unreasonable, and if people did indeed have an emergency, they would be allowed to leave their home, and if stopped in a roadblock and the reasoning was justified, they would get an escort to their destination.
Those working in the public health system, and those who maintained the national power grid, would not require a curfew permit, he said. Their work identification badge would suffice.
He said people should not panic over being arrested when there was an encounter with the police between 9 p.m. and 5a.m. but those who intended to challenge the system would be dealt with.