Cepep back to work tomorrow

CLEANING and maintenance workers in the CEPEP and Unemployment Relief programmes will be allowed to return to work from tomorrow.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made the announcement yesterday, noting that roads and highways have become overgrown over the past few months while these services were halted due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Speaking during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Rowley said the Government has taken the decision to allow these workers back out.
This is in addition to the retail sector, which also reopens tomorrow.
“Because they are working outdoors, it is the view that they could come out now and join the workforce outside and do the work that they do, maintaining strict protocols at all times,” he said. “Where these workers were congregating to lime, to compare their hairstyles, to be covered under the same blanket, we are asking the organisers to spread out the workers, get the work done. It can be done safely and it should be done safely.”
The Prime Minister also announced that personal services would be allowed to resume on August 23.
This refers to barbers, hairdressers, nail technicians, domestic workers, etc.
Rowley urged these people to use this week to get vaccinated in preparation for reopening next week Monday.
Nurses, prisoners, Defence Force
vaccination levels low
The Prime Minister also complained about the low vaccination rate among nursing staff, prisoners and the Defence Force, saying the vaccine uptake in those sectors was unacceptable.
He noted that several months ago, when no vaccines were available in this country, many people were criticising the Government and calling for vaccines.
Now that the vaccines are available, he said he was disappointed that the uptake was not where it should be.
He said 50 per cent of nurses have been vaccinated, while only around 20 per cent of prisoners have been vaccinated.
Just about 25 per cent of the Defence Force has been vaccinated.
Rowley noted that the initial 2,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated to this country by Barbados were sent to vaccinate Government and senior State officials.
He said he opted not to use that batch of vaccines for Government members, and to instead let the vaccines go to health workers who are more exposed to the virus. He said he was taken aback that health workers are not getting vaccinated in higher numbers.
Prisoners are at greater risk, given their close living arrangements, he said, adding that those refusing the vaccine were putting their lives at risk unnecessarily. “Twenty-per cent vaccination in the prisons is not acceptable,” Rowley said.
He also urged prison officers to get vaccinated, as they may become a vector carrying the virus into the prisons.
The Prime Minister said 43 per cent of police officers have been vaccinated, which needs to be improved.
He said he did not have the figures for how many teachers have been vaccinated thus far, but he called on teachers to get the vaccine as schools are set to be reopened soon.
As of yesterday, 32 per cent of the population had received at least a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
PM appalled about
what people are buying
As the Prime Minister urged people to get vaccinated, he noted that some people still have the belief that the vaccines are unsafe.
But the vaccines are safer than many products people purchase and consume daily without asking any questions, he said.
“I went into the pharmacy in Tobago last week with the express purpose of looking to see what you all purchase,” he said. “I was amazed and, in some instances, appalled by what the general public was buying in the pharmacy with nobody asking what is the efficacy of that... what is the active ingredients in that and, of course, what are the side effects of using it. Who in this audience can tell me what the side effects is of using horny goat weed?”
Rowley said social media sites like Facebook allowed every interested party to be an “unmatriculated expert”.
He urged the public to be guided by medical professionals rather than “foolishness” on social media.