Employees of the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) were elated to return to work yesterday after being at home for three months as a result of the lockdown measures implemented in May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a news release yesterday, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein commended workers who began working from as early as 5 a.m.
Hosein noted that in the absence of the services provided by CEPEP, many areas across the country were left in disarray.
“It has been approximately three months since CEPEP ceased field operations throughout the country, leaving road verges, highways, recreation grounds and other spaces overgrown and unsightly.
From as early as 5 a.m. today (yesterday), CEPEP crews were dispatched in their respective environmental work areas (EWAs) to perform essential services of cutting and clearing overgrown areas.
“CEPEP does more and I must say that they have been missed. I want to thank each and every employee of the CEPEP Company Limited for their dedication to putting the people of our country first. We have seen what the state of our country looks like without you, and we are even more grateful now for the role that you play in maintaining our environment,” Hosein said.