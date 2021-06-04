CEPEP workers pay cut: 'How will we survive?'

Employees of Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) say they have were blindsided with a 33 1/3 per cent pay cut in their salaries.
While some workers were under the impression the cut was supposed to occur next fortnight, many were unprepared for management’s move.
One employee told the Express yesterday while “talk” was being bandied about a few days ago with regard to the pay cut, she thought more notice would have been given to staff since globally there’s a pandemic. “I am hurt and disappointed. I had to find out about the pay cut through my payslip. I have three children to mind and bills to pay. My rent has been due since last week, and I already know I won’t have enough to pay this month. I’m tired of borrowing here, there and everywhere just to survive.
“My landlord dropped my rent from $2,500 to $1,675 last year because of the pandemic. I told him my pay was going to be cut in two weeks, and he dropped it to $1,400. With this sudden cut to my salary, how can $650 cover my $1,400 rent?” she asked.
The mother of three said she has pleaded with her landlord numerous times, and he has been very understanding of her situation.
“Just how I have bills to pay, my landlord has bills too, and he wants his money. There is only so much people can do,” she said. The Princes Town mother said she used to make extra money selling juices on the roadside, as well as through hairdressing. However, with the current restrictions in place to slow the spread of Covid-19, all her additional streams of income have dried up.
According to another employee, it feels like bordering on destitution. “These days it is just so hard to get the basics. Bills continue to pile up and hardly any income is coming in. I’m already in debt, and each month it seems more is added to it,” he said.
CEPEP: Stricter fiscal policies
CEPEP yesterday issued a news release to explain its decision to reduce workers’ salaries.
“At the present time, we are unable to provide that level of financial support to 10,000 workers. After careful assessment, the board took the decision to reduce the working hours of workers to four hours per day, reduce the teams by 50 per cent so each worker will be working two days per week and a maximum of eight days per month. Consequently, their salaries will be reduced by 33.3 per cent and this will also affect the management fees of contractors,” CEPEP said.
The company said the decision took effect yesterday.
Chairman of the CEPEP board of directors Marilyn Michael said: “We continue to pay the salaries of 10,000 workers and have not sent any workers home. In order to operate effectively, we have cut down the working hours of each worker and place them in smaller rotating teams.
“As we battle the Covid-19 pandemic, we must be responsible when utilising public monies.
“At this time, we must implement stricter fiscal policies, in the interest of maintaining the CEPEP programme and safeguarding the employment of the thousands of persons who depend on this organisation for employment.”
According to CEPEP, the company operates on Government subventions and the Covid-19 pandemic has created a challenging economic period which has prompted the decision to reduce salaries and management fees, the company said.
Breakdown of reduced salaries of employees:
• Labourers were paid $1,050/fortnight. It will now be around $701.
• Operators received $1,454.75/fortnight. It will now be around $974.
• Forepersons were paid $1,653/fortnight. It will now be around $1,107.
This sum would be further reduced due to National Insurance contributions and Health Surcharge.