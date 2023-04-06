CFO under fire

The Fire Service Association is calling for an apology from Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo, who yesterday said that fire officers were in part to blame for damage to appliances that are in need of repair.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, association president Leo Ramkissoon said he had been inundated with calls from distressed officers following the airing of a radio interview, in which Bristo said that fire officers were partly responsible for damage to vehicles.
Ramkissoon said drivers were threatening to stop driving after hearing the Chief Fire Officer’s statement.
He said Bristo’s statement was a “very poor outlook from a managerial perspective”, adding that less than ten per cent of the damage affecting trucks was caused by mishandling or negligence on the part of drivers.
Most of the issues, he said, were instead a result of wear and tear, the bush fire season and extreme demands placed on the Fire Service.
“You have trucks running down for all sorts of reasons, transmission problems, braking problems, tyres, battery problems, general maintenance on the whole, so these issues are not uncommon, and it really requires a robust maintenance programme to be able to deal with trucks and maintain trucks.
“The Chief Fire Officer is reducing the issue when he seeks to lay blame on drivers, that is a very sad statement and position to take, instead of him highlighting and accepting there is a problem with accessing releases over the years, you then speak about the drivers in the service,” he said.
Refusing to drive
without inspection
Ramkissoon also challenged Bristo’s claim that only five fire stations throughout the country were without a tender, saying the Chaguaramas, Woodbrook, Belmont, Morvant, Santa Cruz, Sangre Grande, Siparia and San Juan stations had been affected. The latter of these, he said, were being covered by the service’s headquarters.
In addition, he said Bristo had used a technicality to reduce the number of affected stations, noting that within eight stations he had listed, officers had refused to drive vehicles that were not inspected or up to standard.
Ramkissoon said: “They have the right to not drive a truck that is not inspected because they are going to be the ones suffering demerit points taken from them on a personal level if they are found in breach of the law. You are not supposed to operate a vehicle over ten years old with a cracked windscreen and other defects, with it being uninspected. There are trucks in that situation, officers are absolutely refusing to drive because it is putting other road users in harm’s way.
“Our view for the family that lost a mother and child this week: do you think she cares that it is not eight stations but five? The fact is the one station that responded did not have a truck. So the Chief Fire Officer sought to correct me and restate that there are five stations, that is five too much, that is not acceptable. That is not making it any better. One is too much, one brings into question whether or not those lives could have been saved.”