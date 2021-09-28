Passengers have been left cringing as fare increases loom for two major transportation routes.
Commuters who rely on taxis that ply the Port of Spain-Chaguanas route will from October 11 pay $4 more, bringing the fare from $11 to $15.
Those travelling the East-West Corridor in Route Two maxi-taxis are set to pay a $2 increase on “direct” routes, such as the Port of Spain to Arima route, which will go from $8 to $10.
President of the Port of Spain to Chaguanas Taxi-Drivers Association, Miguel Dolabaille, told the Express yesterday the adjustment was “inevitable and unavoidable”, the drivers on that route having not imposed an increase in fares since 2016.
Operating and living costs were steadily rising, several taxi-drivers said at the stand in Chaguanas.
Route Two Maxi-Taxi Association president Linus Phillip said East-West drivers have also been impacted by higher living costs and that the cost of operating a public transport vehicle has exploded.
Livelihoods have been severely impacted by the public health restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, Phillip said.
He added that drivers were running their vehicles for less passenger availability, as many people have still not returned to work and therefore are not using public transport.
“In the meantime, we import everything that a vehicle requires and we are paying more and more to maintain our vehicles,” Phillip said, noting that a maxi driver may have to change his oil every six weeks.
In addition, under Covid-19 restrictions, drivers must observe a reduced passenger load of no more than 75 per cent per trip.
Some passengers on the Chaguanas-PoS taxi stand yesterday afternoon said they were stunned but not surprised by the increase but it puts a strain on them.
One woman said she has not yet been able to purchase all her children’s school books for the new academic year and only this month returned to work.
The fare increase will matter to her and will affect her family, she said, “as every dollar counts right now and everything is getting more expensive”.
Heavy heart
Dolabaille was apologetic to the travelling public but said the route drivers are also struggling to make ends meet and care for their families.
“Many have used up their savings,” he said, noting also that their vehicles suffer massive wear and tear and generally cost a lot to maintain.
In a statement on the increase, the association through Dolabaille stated, “Despite the many new challenges faced by the association and its membership, we have continued to persevere in order to serve you to the best of our ability.”
Over the past five years, the association said, it has “absorbed many financial burdens”, including “vehicle maintenance, supermarket costs, educational expenses and increased insurance premiums”.
Drivers have also operated under reduced passenger capacity, in keeping with physical distancing protocols for more than two months, the statement said.
“Despite the aforementioned increased expenses, some of which have almost doubled in cost, as well as a decreased level of income due to the pandemic, we the taxi-drivers of this route have stood firm in solidarity with citizens of the nation and imposed no additional costs, keeping the general taxi fare at $11,” Dolabaille stated.
“It is also noteworthy that amidst the increases in taxi fares nationwide within the past two years, the Port of Spain to Chaguanas Association, along with its membership, has been one of the very few associations nationwide to not enforce any increase on commuters within the last five years,” he added.
However, Dolabaille said with expected future increases in the cost of living, “we will no longer be able to continue to serve at a sustainable and profitable level”.
“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the association is left with no other alternative but to re-evaluate the structure of all prices and fares pertaining to commuting between Port of Spain and Chaguanas,” the statement advised.
Fares on display
The association announced that “commencing Monday October 11, 2021, a new fare structure will be in effect”.
“At this date, the general taxi fare from Port of Spain to Chaguanas and vice-versa will be set at $15,” the association has advised.
“An updated statement of fares will also be digitally made available to the public. Physical statement of fares will also be displayed within each registered taxi belonging to the association.”
Also from October 11, “all drivers belonging to this association will be outfitted in uniform with the association monogram clearly displayed as well as a statement of fares which will be visibly displayed within the taxi”.
Passengers are asked to note that “no commuter is obligated to pay the new fare if a statement of fares is not on display”.
The statement went on to warn commuters against using taxis they are not familiar with or which do not belong to a registered association.