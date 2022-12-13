Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) chairman Dr Sean Nedd alleged yesterday that after the PDP failed to grab a seat in the 2020 general election, now Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine tried to get rid of PDP political leader Watson Duke.
He said despite this, Duke allowed Augustine to take on roles of the political leader, such as procuring party financing and “running for THA Chief Secretary-elect”.
Nedd made the claims yesterday during a news conference, where he denied allegations that the PDP was a one-man party.
He said the party believed this allegation formed the main reason for last week’s mass resignations from the PDP.
“The PDP as a one-man party is impossible in the framing and operations of the party. The political leader has a large role to play in the party, which is expected and constitutional. However, much of the running of the party has been decentralised,” Nedd said.
He said from about mid-2020, the PDP executive designated Augustine as leader of the team, which was an “unconstitutional label in the PDP”.
“...but it allowed the then deputy political leader to take on roles of the political leader, including running the strategy committee meetings, procuring party financing, liaising with the party chair for administration, and running for THA as Chief Secretary-elect,” Nedd said.
“These choices in favour of Mr Augustine fall under the role of the political leader, who permitted this occurrence even after an attempt to remove him from the national executive council by Mr Augustine,” he added.
Nedd claimed that in an executive meeting following the PDP’s loss in the general election in 2020, Augustine gave the party’s executive an ultimatum that “either he leaves the party or Mr Duke leaves the PDP”.
He said the PDP executive took a vote rejecting this approach, “since the executive was minded to keep both persons with the largest political capital in the party”.
“The political leader took a compromising position by allowing Mr Augustine to take on the stated role as the leader of the team without his (Duke’s) contestation, which included his reduced role in the public media,” he said.
“The political leader kept his promise for about two years, with the understanding that he would be able to collaborate with Mr Augustine as Chief Secretary as equals, and that he can pursue other directions for the PDP as a political leader,” he stated.
Nedd claimed that Augustine purposefully left out non-candidate members of the national executive, including him, from attending all strategy committee meetings.
“As such, Mr Augustine has not properly liaised with the PDP chairman on matters regarding the administration of the party. Mr Augustine and the other independents have not accounted to the national executive council on any finances received on behalf of the party, and are again called upon to do so. In these cases, it is not the political leader who has operated as a one-man party,” the PDP chairman said.
THA independents
Last week Monday, Augustine and 12 other THA assemblymen, as well as three councillors, resigned from the PDP.
Augustine said he and his team will continue on as independents in the THA, as this was legal and constitutional.
Duke has since called for fresh THA elections, which Augustine has dismissed.
The mass resignations came three months after Duke removed Augustine and two others as PDP deputy political leaders, and resigned as THA deputy Chief Secretary.
Nedd said last week’s resignations, and their timing, came as a shock to the PDP executive as there was no indication from the former members about their intention to leave, and “no opportunity for discussion”.
“We are left to only guess that these resignations were done to purposefully attempt to dismantle the party. Of course, this is not happening and the party moves forward,” he stated.
Nedd also debunked claims that he and Duke were trying to control the THA.
He said, however, that under Sections 8.9 and 12.3 of the PDP constitution, the political leader, chairman and PDP national executive council can call into account its PDP members in the THA.
He said only one such meeting occurred, and that was held in April this year.
“...meaning that this reporting requirement was recognised by all assemblymen, to obtain reports on translating the PDP mandate items into THA policy. None has ever been received despite consistent requests and promises from the Chief Secretary; and that assemblymen work with action groups, through the chairs. In many cases, the assemblymen have attempted to take over the operations of PDP action groups,” he claimed.
Nedd said there have been no official resignations from other members of the PDP.
On the way forward for the party, he said the PDP planned to reintroduce itself to the public and hold a membership meeting soon “in order to speak with our members in good standing”.
He added: “The party is in a position where it has to keep fixing itself...”